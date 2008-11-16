There will be an OB meetup this Tuesday in Cambridge MA, hosted by Michael Vassar, Owain Evans (grad student at MIT), and Dario Amodei (grad student at Princeton). The event will take place on the MIT campus, in a spacious seminar room in MIT's Stata Center. Refreshments will be provided. Details and directions below the fold.
Time/date: 9pm, Tuesday 18 November.
Place: Room d461 in MIT's Stata Center.
Address: The Stata Center: 32 Vassar Street, Cambridge.
Directions: The nearest T stop is Kendall/MIT on the Red Line.
Enter Stata via the entrance facing Main Street (with a big metal "MIT" sign outside it) from 8.45pm and one of the hosts will guide you to d461. Alternatively, here are directions to d461 once you reach Stata.
Email: owain (at) mit edu
Phone:
If you can't find the room or if you arrive late and are unable to
enter the building, call 610-608-3345.
Maybe.
where are you planning to meet up??
I will be there.
The event will either take place on the MIT campus (in the Stata Center) or at a cafe or restaurant nearby. The closest stop on the T will be Kendall/MIT on the Red Line.
We'll confirm the location on this blog on Monday afternoon, by which time we'll know more about the number of attendees. If you want more information about the event, you can email me (myfirstname@mit.edu).
That sounds neat. I might go.
My lab is right across the street from Stata, if someone else wants to organize food. The lab is pretty deserted that late, and it's a good place to have meetings with a whiteboard and without a steady stream of people walking by.
Sounds fun! I'd hope to drop by.
sounds cool.
I'll be there- looking forward to it.
Count me as a "maybe." A little more detail on time and location would be good. I like Kraemer's idea above.
A lot of info sessions at MIT are Tuesdays thru Thursday nights but by 9pm they'll be over. There should be plenty of rooms to choose from, assuming our meet up is sanctioned by MIT.
Here's the events calendar:
http://events.mit.edu/index.html?date=2008/11/18
There's also a Transhumanist meetup this week:
http://transhumanism.meetup.com/72/
In.
Sure, I'll plan on being there.
