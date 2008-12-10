Reminder: the second regular Overcoming Bias meetup is tomorrow, Wednesday at 8pm, at Techshop in Menlo park. Please RSVP so they know how many people are coming.
If you're hearing about this for the first time, sign up for the Meetup group so you get future announcements! And please RSVP when you get them! We don't want to have to post this to the main blog every time.
Robin Gane-McCalla will present some of his ideas on defining intelligence. As always, anyone with a paper to pass around, abstract to read out loud, or rationality-related cool video to show, is cordially invited to bring it along.
