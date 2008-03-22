Correction: The giant Starbucks is at 13 Astor Place #25, not 51 Astor which is a smaller Starbucks. (Yes, there are two Starbucks a block apart, here.) The smaller Starbucks has metal steps and a ramp leading up; don't go here. The giant Starbucks, which is where we want to go, is next to Lafayette and Astor.
I (Eliezer) am in New York at the moment, and will have some time free on Monday night, March 24th, to meet any interested New York Overcoming Bias readers.
Where: The giant Starbucks at 13 Astor Place #25, New York, NY 10003
When: 6pm, this Monday (March 24th, 2008)
Who: Eliezer Yudkowsky (866-983-597), Carl Shulman
If you plan on attending, please leave a comment, so we know to expect you. If you're going to arrive later than 6pm, please note this as well.
I'll also be at Princeton on Sunday. My time is already mostly spoken for, but if you're at Princeton and desperately want to meet up, comment or email before 7am tomorrow.
Hi, I'm a big fan of your blog. It's been extremely helpful to me professionally and I'd like to express my gratitude in person. Hope to see you there!
This sounds like fun, I'll definitely try to make it.
I'll be there.
I don't know if I can make it, but I'd like to be there... if I'm going, I'll post again.
I'll try to come to this.
Been reading your blog since the getgo and have been wishing for a long time that you would come to new york city one day. i will definitely try to make it there to express my gratitude. i'll give it a probability of 80% that i will come.
I'd like to go. I may bring 1 guest. Regards Carol
I will be there!
Hoping to come; might be a bit past 6.
I'll be there.
i'm another big, but non-contributing, fan of your blog. i don't get off work till 7, but i'll try to come after that to see if anyone's still around.
plan2appear
I'll be there, maybe not right at 6.
Will be there.
I wish I had known about this meeting earlier - I do not know if I can make it. - cheers
I plan on being there about 6:15pm. I would be interested to here if anyone has any suggestions for a transhumanist-related dissertation topic for a PhD in philosophy.
I'll be there!
Eliezer - thanks for putting this together. I had a lot of fun; made me nostalgic for my college days when I would talk about things that actually kept my brain awake. Thanks also for the AI textbook suggestion; I have placed an order for it and will give MIT's (free) online undergrad class a shot.
Hi Eliezer - it was great meeting you on Sunday. I've tried to summarize and clarify some of our main philosophical disagreements, here.
[I originally posted this to a thread that has since been deleted. So I thought I should re-post, in case you missed it.]
DaveInNYC: Thanks also for the AI textbook suggestion;
Would you mind sharing which book it is? And which of MIT's (free) online undergrad classes are you refering to?
Thanks, Roland
The book Eliezer suggested was Artificial Intelligence: A Modern Approach. The course I am going to take is offered here and here. The list of all courses is here. The course I am looking at is an undergrad one; I figure that will give me a good idea of where I want to go with AI, whether that be pursuing my Masters or some other route....
Thanks for your reply DaveInNYC. The book by Norvig is a classic, I was wondering if Eliezer had suggested something totally exotic...
Blogs are good for every one where we get lots of information for any topics nice job keep it up !!!