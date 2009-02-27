To
break up the awkward silence at the start of a recent Overcoming Bias
meetup, I asked everyone present to tell their rationalist origin story
- a key event or fact that played a role in their becoming rationalists. This worked surprisingly well.
I think I've already told enough of my own origin story on Overcoming Bias:
how I was digging in my parents' yard as a kid and found a tarnished
silver amulet inscribed with Bayes's Theorem, and how I wore it to bed
that night and dreamed of a woman in white, holding a leather-bound
book called Judgment Under Uncertainty: Heuristics and Biases (eds. D. Kahneman, P. Slovic, and A. Tversky, 1982)... but there's no need to go into that again.
So, seriously... how did you originally go down that road?
To break up the awkward silence at the start of a recent Overcoming Bias meetup, I asked everyone present to tell their rationalist origin story - a key event or fact that played a role in their becoming rationalists. This worked surprisingly well.
I think I've already told enough of my own origin story on Overcoming Bias: how I was digging in my parents' yard as a kid and found a tarnished silver amulet inscribed with Bayes's Theorem, and how I wore it to bed that night and dreamed of a woman in white, holding a leather-bound book called Judgment Under Uncertainty: Heuristics and Biases (eds. D. Kahneman, P. Slovic, and A. Tversky, 1982)... but there's no need to go into that again.
So, seriously... how did you originally go down that road?
