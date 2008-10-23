It's on Saturday 7.30pm at Il Fornaio, 302 S Market St (in the Sainte Claire Hotel), San Jose. All aspiring rationalists welcome. The reservation is currently for 21 but can be changed if needed. Please RSVP if you haven't already.
They have a wide variety including the requested vegetarian options & pizza from an oak wood burning oven, mostly good reviews, casual dress code, the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence 2007, and are just down the road from Montgomery Theater.
7.30 should give people time to finish chatting at the theater or freshen up at their hotels, but if you want to come a bit earlier they say they'll probably be able to seat you. If lots of people think 7.30 is too late I could change the time or suggest a cafe for early birds to grab a coffee in before dinner.
Please RSVP whether or not you'll be coming, either in a comment or email me at cursor_loop 4t yahoo p0int com. That way if new people want to come as they can take unclaimed places, and I can let the restaurant know if the number changes. If you think you'll be late, please let me know that too so we can ask the restaurant to keep your seat.
Also, as my cellphone won't work San Jose, please could someone volunteer their number for unexpectedly late or lost people to ring?
Please see here for further info. Hope to see you all on Saturday!
-- Posted on behalf of Michael Howard
I will be there.
I will be there.
See everyone there.
Will be there.
I'll be there.
At there now.
I will make a return visit. This passion drop martini is good.
Great idea. I will be there.
I will be there, and look forward to it.
I'll be there.
I'll be there!
I wish I could be there.
Sounds great--I'll be there.
Will be there (+ wife).
I live on the wrong coast, so I won't be there.
I will not be there due to a screwup by Continental Airlines, my apologies.
Thanks again to all respondents.
Our reservation is now for 28. If a few more turn up that's OK too, though we'd have to squeeze in a bit if it's more than 30. We'll be in a private room of our own next to the main restaurant, on 3 long tables close together.
Just walk in the Sainte Claire Hotel, turn left when you see the menu by the door, and give them my name.
Someone asked about parking. There's quite a bit nearby, they have valet parking also.
See you tomorrow!
I'd be there if I were in town. :)
Kurzweil would be proud of us. We saw zero initial response meta-exponentially grow into 48 people.
Thanks for coming, hope you had interesting chats, exchanged a few useful memes and maybe made a few contacts. I only wish my jet lag had let me stay longer.