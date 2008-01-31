The Overcoming Bias meetup has been scheduled for Thursday, February 21st, at 7pm. We're going to look at locating this in Millbrae within walking distance of the BART / Caltrain station. The particular restaurant I had in mind turns out to be booked for Thursdays, so if you know a good Millbrae restaurant (with a private room?) in walking distance of the train station, please post in the comments. I'll be looking at restaurants shortly.
Why not schedule to a day other than Thursday, you ask?
Because:
Robin Hanson will be in the Bay Area and attending! Woohoo!
If you would be able to make Thursday the 21st, 7pm, in Millbrae, somewhere near the BART/Caltrain, please vote below. No, seriously, please vote, now - the kind of restaurant I have to find depends on how many people will be attending.
There is a nice sushi place right next to the train station, FYI, but I'm not sure if they have a private room. There is also a much larger Chinese place that probably does.
There should be a "yes, but I'll be late" option. (I selected "maybe" as a proxy for that.)
(Speaking of late things, I think I owe you a surreply on the utilitarianism/specks debate... it might take a while, though. Really busy.)
I wish, but I'm not in the Bay Area until the summer probably. Maybe next time!
Geez, and I just moved out of California.
Thursday, February 21st at 7:00 pm? Why bother? Surely the singularity thing will have happened by then:)
If the transhumanist movement is successful by February 21st I will upload my brain to a computer and send that to the dinner. The computer will have the same culinary tastes as me so would like to eat osso bucco.
Cryonics, if you're going to live in a computer, there's little point in actually sending the hardware to the restaurant; virtual-reality telepresence will do just as well. It would also be cheaper to just simulate the sensation of eating osso bucco. Personally, I'm planning on just taking BART, but to each her own. See you there!
I guess that Bay Area Bayesians who are also Pythonistas are out of luck, since on Thu 21 Feb Guido van Rossum will be speaking at BayPiggies (meeting at Google in Mountain View as usual) with a much-expected talk on the status of Python 3000...:-(. Worse luck: we always meet on the 2nd Thursday of each month -- but for this one month only we moved the meeting one week later, in order to leave Valentine Day's evening free for other pursuits!-) What a difficult choice...!
I also need to decide between Guido's talk or this. I've even got a t-shirt especially for this meeting! Phooey.
Oh well. Whatever food/restaurant is fine with me.
The benevolent dictator for life is speaking on February 21st? What is the start time?
Any update?
Classic Sichuan, 148 El Camino Real, Millbrae, CA. It doesn't have its own parking, but it's right next to the train station which has some free street parking nearby (just don't confuse with the Peter's Cafe parking). Formal start time is 7pm, but I'll arrive there at 6:30pm just in case it's more convenient for someone to arrive earlier on their way home from work. I'll post full directions one week before the event.
I was among the last people to leave, and we were handed a black full size umbrella that one of the attendees had left behind. Please email me if it's yours so that I can get it back to you.