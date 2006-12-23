LESSWRONG
Fake Beliefs
by Eliezer Yudkowsky6 min read23rd Dec 2006

PoliticsBlues & Greens (metaphor)FictionTribalismParables & FablesLitany of TarskiRationality
    In the time of the Roman Empire, civic life was divided between the Blue and Green factions. The Blues and the Greens murdered each other in single combats, in ambushes, in group battles, in riots. Procopius said of the warring factions: “So there grows up in them against their fellow men a hostility which has no cause, and at no time does it cease or disappear, for it gives place neither to the ties of marriage nor of relationship nor of friendship, and the case is the same even though those who differ with respect to these colors be brothers or any other kin.”1 Edward Gibbon wrote: “The support of a faction became necessary to every candidate for civil or ecclesiastical honors.”2

    Who were the Blues and the Greens? They were sports fans—the partisans of the blue and green chariot-racing teams.

    Imagine a future society that flees into a vast underground network of caverns and seals the entrances. We shall not specify whether they flee disease, war, or radiation; we shall suppose the first Undergrounders manage to grow food, find water, recycle air, make light, and survive, and that their descendants thrive and eventually form cities. Of the world above, there are only legends written on scraps of paper; and one of these scraps of paper describes the sky, a vast open space of air above a great unbounded floor. The sky is cerulean in color, and contains strange floating objects like enormous tufts of white cotton. But the meaning of the word “cerulean” is controversial; some say that it refers to the color known as “blue,” and others that it refers to the color known as “green.”

    In the early days of the underground society, the Blues and Greens contested with open violence; but today, truce prevails—a peace born of a growing sense of pointlessness. Cultural mores have changed; there is a large and prosperous middle class that has grown up with effective law enforcement and become unaccustomed to violence. The schools provide some sense of historical perspective; how long the battle between Blues and Greens continued, how many died, how little changed as a result. Minds have been laid open to the strange new philosophy that people are people, whether they be Blue or Green.

    The conflict has not vanished. Society is still divided along Blue and Green lines, and there is a “Blue” and a “Green” position on almost every contemporary issue of political or cultural importance. The Blues advocate taxes on individual incomes, the Greens advocate taxes on merchant sales; the Blues advocate stricter marriage laws, while the Greens wish to make it easier to obtain divorces; the Blues take their support from the heart of city areas, while the more distant farmers and watersellers tend to be Green; the Blues believe that the Earth is a huge spherical rock at the center of the universe, the Greens that it is a huge flat rock circling some other object called a Sun. Not every Blue or every Green citizen takes the “Blue” or “Green” position on every issue, but it would be rare to find a city merchant who believed the sky was blue, and yet advocated an individual tax and freer marriage laws.

    The Underground is still polarized; an uneasy peace. A few folk genuinely think that Blues and Greens should be friends, and it is now common for a Green to patronize a Blue shop, or for a Blue to visit a Green tavern. Yet from a truce originally born of exhaustion, there is a quietly growing spirit of tolerance, even friendship.

    One day, the Underground is shaken by a minor earthquake. A sightseeing party of six is caught in the tremblor while looking at the ruins of ancient dwellings in the upper caverns. They feel the brief movement of the rock under their feet, and one of the tourists trips and scrapes her knee. The party decides to turn back, fearing further earthquakes. On their way back, one person catches a whiff of something strange in the air, a scent coming from a long-unused passageway. Ignoring the well-meant cautions of fellow travellers, the person borrows a powered lantern and walks into the passageway. The stone corridor wends upward . . . and upward . . . and finally terminates in a hole carved out of the world, a place where all stone ends. Distance, endless distance, stretches away into forever; a gathering space to hold a thousand cities. Unimaginably far above, too bright to look at directly, a searing spark casts light over all visible space, the naked filament of some huge light bulb. In the air, hanging unsupported, are great incomprehensible tufts of white cotton. And the vast glowing ceiling above . . . the color . . . is . . .

    Now history branches, depending on which member of the sightseeing party decided to follow the corridor to the surface.

    Aditya the Blue stood under the blue forever, and slowly smiled. It was not a pleasant smile. There was hatred, and wounded pride; it recalled every argument she’d ever had with a Green, every rivalry, every contested promotion. “You were right all along,” the sky whispered down at her, “and now you can prove it.” For a moment Aditya stood there, absorbing the message, glorying in it, and then she turned back to the stone corridor to tell the world. As Aditya walked, she curled her hand into a clenched fist. “The truce,” she said, “is over.”

     

    Barron the Green stared uncomprehendingly at the chaos of colors for long seconds. Understanding, when it came, drove a pile-driver punch into the pit of his stomach. Tears started from his eyes. Barron thought of the Massacre of Cathay, where a Blue army had massacred every citizen of a Green town, including children; he thought of the ancient Blue general, Annas Rell, who had declared Greens “a pit of disease; a pestilence to be cleansed”; he thought of the glints of hatred he’d seen in Blue eyes and something inside him cracked. “How can you be on their side?” Barron screamed at the sky, and then he began to weep; because he knew, standing under the malevolent blue glare, that the universe had always been a place of evil.

     

    Charles the Blue considered the blue ceiling, taken aback. As a professor in a mixed college, Charles had carefully emphasized that Blue and Green viewpoints were equally valid and deserving of tolerance: The sky was a metaphysical construct, and cerulean a color that could be seen in more than one way. Briefly, Charles wondered whether a Green, standing in this place, might not see a green ceiling above; or if perhaps the ceiling would be green at this time tomorrow; but he couldn’t stake the continued survival of civilization on that. This was merely a natural phenomenon of some kind, having nothing to do with moral philosophy or society . . . but one that might be readily misinterpreted, Charles feared. Charles sighed, and turned to go back into the corridor. Tomorrow he would come back alone and block off the passageway.

     

    Daria, once Green, tried to breathe amid the ashes of her world. I will not flinch, Daria told herself, I will not look away. She had been Green all her life, and now she must be Blue. Her friends, her family, would turn from her. Speak the truth, even if your voice trembles, her father had told her; but her father was dead now, and her mother would never understand. Daria stared down the calm blue gaze of the sky, trying to accept it, and finally her breathing quietened. I was wrong, she said to herself mournfully; it’s not so complicated, after all. She would find new friends, and perhaps her family would forgive her . . . or, she wondered with a tinge of hope, rise to this same test, standing underneath this same sky? “The sky is blue,” Daria said experimentally, and nothing dire happened to her; but she couldn’t bring herself to smile. Daria the Blue exhaled sadly, and went back into the world, wondering what she would say.

     

    Eddin, a Green, looked up at the blue sky and began to laugh cynically. The course of his world’s history came clear at last; even he couldn’t believe they’d been such fools. “Stupid,” Eddin said, “stupid, stupid, and all the time it was right here.” Hatred, murders, wars, and all along it was just a thing somewhere, that someone had written about like they’d write about any other thing. No poetry, no beauty, nothing that any sane person would ever care about, just one pointless thing that had been blown out of all proportion. Eddin leaned against the cave mouth wearily, trying to think of a way to prevent this information from blowing up the world, and wondering if they didn’t all deserve it.

     

    Ferris gasped involuntarily, frozen by sheer wonder and delight. Ferris’s eyes darted hungrily about, fastening on each sight in turn before moving reluctantly to the next; the blue sky, the white clouds, the vast unknown outside, full of places and things (and people?) that no Undergrounder had ever seen. “Oh, so that’s what color it is,” Ferris said, and went exploring.

    1 Procopius, History of the Wars, ed. Henry B. Dewing, vol. 1 (Harvard University Press, 1914).

    2 Edward Gibbon, The History of the Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire, vol. 4 (J. & J. Harper, 1829).

    [-]Robin_Hanson216y 169 Response to previous version

    I have had this experience several times in my life; I come across clear enough evidence that settles for me an issue I had seen long disputed. At that point my choice is to either go back and try to persuade disputants, or to continue on to explore the new issues that this settlement raises. As Eliezer implicitly advises, after a short detour to tell a few disputants, I have usually chosen this second route. This is one explanation for the existence of settled but still disputed issues; people who learn the answer leave the conversation.

    Reply
    [-]Matthew16y 20 Response to previous version

    "I have had this experience several times in my life; I come across clear enough evidence that settles for me an issue I had seen long disputed. "

    What if you made an error in judgement at that point, not having access to all the relevant facts, and the particular matter under dispute is of great importance to discovering the truth about reality?

    Isn't that "settles for me" exactly what we see happening when people are unwilling to look at facts that might challenge their current mental models? Couldn't this lead to a cul-de-sac?

    Reply
    [-]Robin_Hanson216y 14 Response to previous version

    Matt, yes of course, one should be very cautious about drawing conclusions contrary to a large community of discussion.

    Reply
    [-]TGGP216y 9 Response to previous version

    The Blues and Greens were Catholics and Monophysites (I forget which was which). They once united and almost overthrew the emperor Justinian (his wife persuaded him not to flee) but Narses set them against each other and crushed their revolt.

    Reply
    [-]Joseph_Hertzlinger16y 36 Response to previous version

    I suspect some Greens will take a spectral analysis of cerulean, point out that it differs from standard blue paint and that there's some green in it, and argue that the sky really is green after all. A new debate might start on the proper definitions of "blue" and "green."

    BTW, what happens if the sky is overcast and gray?

    Reply
    [-]Adam16y 2 Response to previous version

    Great parable, but I don't think things would actually happen like that. If that really happened, a Green would almost certainly see the sky as just as green as a Blue would see it blue. Light underground is probably of substandard quality most of the time, no pigments underground exactly match the color of the sky, there have been experiments that have shown that native speakers of different languages will classify the same color as closer to different colors based on their native language. The Greens and the Blues may have the same language but their per... (read more)

    Reply
    5atorm11y
    Just like we can just say it's cerulean, right?
    2FeepingCreature11y
    I think his point was that the greens and blues probably used the terms green and blue in a matter that describes an empirically different aspect of the world from how we use them.
    1oconnor6638y
    The Japanese until fairly recently used the word blue to refer both blue and green. The green light on stoplights is still called blue by convention. I've heard stories from people who get confused when their own grandparents talk about colors.
    [-]Z._M._Davis15y 30 Response to previous version

    You know, sometimes I think Daria's attitude is much healthier than Ferris's.

    Reply
    [-]Arandur12y 40 Response to previous version

    I once told a friend, "I think I'm a Daria, but I know the correct answer is Ferris". Then I realized the absurdity of that statement, and had much pondering to do.

    Reply
    6Ronny Fernandez11y
    Healthier for what? Or 'why do you think this?' I should ask. Because it seems clear to me that Ferris's reaction is more fun, and more beneficial for being right about stuff. This is why I am curious. Open question for anyone who agrees with Mr.Davis.
    2MixedNuts11y
    Ferris is going to get killed the moment he meets Aditya. Daria is going to be tentatively welcomed as a new ally.
    [-]Anastazia11y 11 Response to previous version

    But what causes others to welcome you is not always the best attitude. I also don't see why Aditya would kill him, as he wasn't a green and is likely to readily admit that the sky is blue.

    Reply
    -6fmgn6y
    [-]Zack_M_Davis10y 40 Response to previous version

    (four years, seven months later)

    I was wrong. As I recall, the sentiment that prompted me to write the grandparent was that Daria actually cares about whether the sky is blue or green, whereas Ferris is just wireheading on idle curiosity and doesn't actually care about the sky at all. I said that Daria's attitude was healthier because I thought it was appropriate to feel some shock and horror upon discovering that one of your most cherished beliefs is false.

    But in retrospect, this is stupid. Daria is failing to distinguish between the map and the territory: if she actually cares about the sky, then the horrifying realization shouldn't be that she has to relinquish her belief that the sky is green, but rather that the sky is in fact blue, and that fixing this state of affairs is likely to be an extremely difficult engineering problem if it's physically possible at all. On the other hand, if what Daria really cares about is tax or divorce laws, or the shape of the Earth, or fitting in with her friends and family who perform the behavior of asserting that the sky is green, then those are different problems that need to be handled separately from the question about what color the sky is.

    Reply
    7Abhimanyu Pallavi Sudhir3y
    Disagree. Daria considers the colour of the sky an important issue because it is socially important, not because it is of actual cognitive importance. Ferris recognizes that it doesn't truly change much about his beliefs, since their society doesn't have any actual scientific theories predicting the colour of the sky (if they did, the alliances would not be on uncorrelated issues like taxes and marriage), and bothers with things he finds to be genuinely more important.
    [-]ex-Parrot15y 114 Response to previous version

    You forgot a few cases:

    Loretta the Green looked at the sky and said: It is blue. Therefore, it is not the sky. Despite its inmensity, its openness, and those things that look like tufts of white cotton. Now that I think of it, those things don't look quite like cotton.

    Bob the Groovy Blue said: Wow. Wait until I tell everyone that it's pink. (He was on acid, as usual).

    Ed the Green said: Damm, it's not green. It's black.

    Frank the Blue said: Hooray, it's not green. It's black.

    (Obviously the last two arrived at night)

    And finally John the Ecumenical said: Like I've always said. It's cerulean!

    Reply
    [-]Max_M15y 22 Response to previous version

    Or the crevice breaks through the ground and into a thickly covered rain-forest. Low and below, as far and high as the eye can see, all is green with tree-cover.

    Reply
    7SieStone13y
    There are no clouds. The definition of the sky included clouds. Therefore, the green cover, (assuming, of course, that they did not realize the plants for what they were,) would not be thought of as the sky.
    7mytyde10y
    They break earth in the middle of a cottonfield?
    [-]P.M.Lawrence14y 19 Response to previous version

    "In the time of the Roman Empire, civic life was divided between the Blue and Green factions".

    That's wrong. In the later centuries of the Roman Empire, civic life was divided between the Red, White, Blue and Green factions. The first two vanished in the early part of the Byzantine Empire, so the description is true of the period of the Byzantine Empire under consideration (which still called itself the Roman Empire).

    There is some reason to believe that the factions were more than just sporting associations, also handling some militia functions for the defence of Constantinople.

    Reply
    0GBB8y
    I've only read edited Gibbon and limited other references and they never got specific about it that I read, but when I think about it for a second, it seems very likely that rabid sports fans of a very practical militaristic sport might often have more physical and professional ties to it than just as sports fans or partisans by accident or tradition. It also makes sense out of the brother against brother rivalry alluded to, if people's real jobs and/or semi-military gangs are involved....if career, ambition, social status come into it, not just cheering a side and random hooliganery.
    [-]eris14y 10 Response to previous version

    You forgot Gerald the Green, the sole survivor of the earthquake.

    Reply
    [-]brazil8413y 9 Response to previous version

    I agree with the others. Most greens would insist that the sky is really green through any number of rationalizations.

    Reply
    [-]markrkrebs13y 1 Response to previous version

    Nice example of Bliks in action. Literature is powered by such dramas, where people's individual mindset shifts the spectrum of every photon right or left of the reader, or the other protagonists, and the tragedy is that too few rays of light fall true, through a clear eye.

    Ferris I suppose has seceded, too advanced to bother with the various foolish repercussions she knows will ring through the world under her feet from this new data. That's fine, she's too far ahead to go back anyway. ()

    I worry that we (denizens of this website) are too confident that OU... (read more)

    Reply
    9RobinZ13y
    Not "the" - "a". Being too confident is liable to get you into quite a lot of trouble ... but so is being underconfident [http://lesswrong.com/lw/c3/the_sin_of_underconfidence/]. More important than garbing yourself in properly humble fabrics is actually paying attention when your beliefs are contradicted, and updating your beliefs accordingly. I can be confident that, say, the Ford Taurus was a rubbish car, and change my mind when I discover the first and second generation Tauruses were widely admired [http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ford_Taurus]. My confidence therefore costs me little in this instance.
    [-]RyanW12y 18 Response to previous version

    Other possibilities; reconcilement. Some modern Chinese look to Mao's "little red book" for leadership advice to run their business, for example. Or people arguing that the sky used to be green before the cataclysm and that some aspect since then changed things (which is where the blue legends might have come from.)

    Also, it's worth remembering that ancient political texts (religious texts most certainly included) were often written without the freedom of speech that we enjoy today. By necessity, they were indirect. To interpret them literally, which some followers did (and which this fable might even imply should be done), of course, was a mistake. And those who were persuaded to change their mind because of their mistakenly literal interpretation might very well consider those who still valued the old stories to be obstinate fools, not those who believed in the value of some esoteric statement.

    Or sometimes people make the opposite assertion, and take something which is supposed to be literal and make it metaphorical.

    The Greek Gods were said to reside on mount Olympus, and as people started to climb to the top of that mountain the myths got moved to a mythical mountain somewhere else. (Or so I was once told.)

    Reply
    1mytyde10y
    Awesome comment. Shame you seem to have so few other posts on Less Wrong
    2MoreOn12y
    If people here are wrong, but you care enough to read, you owe it to them and to yourself to examine their arguments critically.
    [-][anonymous]12y 0 Response to previous version

    Beautifily written. Just beautiful.

    Reply
    [-]nonadiabatically12y 11 Response to previous version

    There's good evidence that human color vision shows enormous individual physical variability in certain aspects. The ratio of long- to medium-wavelength cone cells as measured in one study varied by over an order of magnitude across color-normal males. A non-trivial lucky fraction of women are believed to be tetrachromatic like birds and reptiles. Some aphakic people (with missing or damaged lenses) who can see UV light have reported that it appears to be bluish-white.

    Reply
    [-]tmgerbich12y 10 Response to previous version

    How about Gloop, who considers the possibility that the fact that the sky is blue now has no actual bearing on what the color of the sky might have been when the scraps of paper were written? He can entertain the possibility that the composition of the atmosphere might have changed during all the time people spent underground, so he establishes a laboratory to investigate if A) what particles were present in the air at the time the paper was written and B) if they were able to scatter blue or green light more efficiently?

    Reply
    9khafra12y
    I would suspect motivated continuation [http://lesswrong.com/lw/km/motivated_stopping_and_motivated_continuation/].
    [-]TheStevenator12y 10 Response to previous version

    Is it just me, or did Ferris have the best reaction? It seems to me that if everyone reacted this way to learning something so exciting, the world would be a much better place. it doesn't say what Ferris believed earlier, but perhaps the point is that it doesn't matter. What matters is the magic of the reality, not how it relates to prior conceptions.

    Reply
    6sara-345y
    Ferris definitely had the most pro-science reaction. I worry about drawing conclusions about the "best" approach out of these archetypes. Ferris is the one that doesn't think for a moment about the societal impact his discovery will have. That's OK, but it's not necessarily a good guiding principle for behavior. Everyone depicted had realistic reactions that would be viewed as better or worse by different groups. I'm not saying that you're wrong - at all. My very first reaction was that Ferris is "right." But I think which one we think of as "right" says a lot about our existing values.
    [-]BJacks12y 5 Response to previous version

    Is it just me, or does this strike anyone as very similar to the God debate? Some differences are obvious (the sky's colors don't have books of morals and "history" on their sides, e.g.) but the allusion to hatred and war seems apt.

    It seems to me, though, that if we were to flesh this comparison out, neither Ferris's or Daria's responses seem entirely correct (although they are the only two that make an attempt to act as rationally as possible.) Consider Richard Dawkins: A man obviously motivated by science and discovery (Ferris), but yet a ma... (read more)

    Reply
    [-]Vivi12y 6 Response to previous version

    Arguing over minor semantics may also lead to a conflict as described.

    Reply
    [-]Ronny Fernandez11y 32 Response to previous version

    That's not semantics, it's syntactics.

    hehehe

    (Get it? Cause that is a minor semantic issue.)

    Reply
    4AFinerGrain_duplicate0.45550061822625715y
    People say, "no pun intended" because they don't want to be held responsible for the terrible pain puns cause.
    [-]mur161811y 4 Response to previous version

    Murphy the Green puffed his cheeks, whuffed in exasperation and thought "Why does Universe keep doing this to me! Let Accuracy Triumph Over Victory indeed. Does this data demand any changes to 'Sheep Bucket Truth', 'Light Switch Reliability', or 'Slavery Is Evil'? How about 'Trust And Audit' or 'Life Is Worth Defending'. No?" As his footsteps turned him homeward, his mind began to revisit other questions for which he had no satisfactory answer. I smile when he starts to think again, "What could the ancients have possible meant when they wrote about 'Outer Space'."

    And the phrases are capitalized because that is the way he thinks about them.

    Reply
    [-]ANTIcarrot11y 11 Response to previous version

    Consider a slightly different story. Eddin and Ferris come across a strange gas cylinder and both look at the warning labels the cylinder has.
    Eddin: Ah. Explosive. I better handle this carefully then.
    Ferris: Ah. Explosive. I really need a ciggarette now...

    I'd go with Eddin as being the more rational reaction. Ferris sees, and understands there's more to be learned, but doesn't seem to make any effort to internalise or actually understand this knowledge. Both explore, but in diferent ways. At the end of the day though, neither immediate reaction is bad. No one is required to learn something in a single moment. What matters is whether they have other reactions (and specifically, each other's reactions) in the minites, hours, and days to follow.

    Reply
    1alex_zag_al10y
    The color of the sky isn't really that important, though. Especially considering the discovery of a previously unknown world, making an effort to internalize and understand the color of the sky comes with a high opportunity cost.
    0sara-345y
    How so? Would internalizing and understanding the color of the sky prevent him from exploring? I would argue that the color of the sky does matter because all of the other reactions described are realistic reactions, and the shape of their society will be altered by this new information. It's possible that any other discovery he makes on the surface will never actually come to be appreciated or used by the rest of humanity as they fight while he's in the wilderness if he doesn't take into consideration what will happen when others see the sky..
    [-]bmschech11y 9 Response to previous version

    Nice parable, but the author has stacked the deck. The Blues and Greens were originally divided over the issue of the color of the sky. These groups then developed their own cultures and attitudes that had nothing to do with what they believed was the color of the sky, though they were thus identified. The world had evolved to a point that the Blues and Greens had developed mutual tolerance based on a deeper understanding of their common humanity. I suspect that in this new "secular" world, most people viewed the origins of their group name as fi... (read more)

    Reply
    2[anonymous]11y
    There are examples supporting and against your hypothesis. Most groups I can think of right now which engage in open and bitter vocal warfare are unlikely to erupt into violence even if new evidence totally destroyed one position. Arguably the reason that things are less volatile now is that intelectual debates have opened up for everyone, the culture of misinformed idealogical warfare using biased studies has desensetized people to the point where whether or not the founding principle of your beliefs is supported by the evidence no longer matters. In another culture this might not be the case, the greens and blues very well could start a civil war to settle things if one side felt betrayed by reality.
    1mytyde10y
    I am not assuming you're wrong klfwip, but I would like some examples of times that ideology was the cause of mass warfare. It seems to me that ideology is usually just the justification for actions intended to produce material results. * I don't think sociohistorical scholars can really believe that fascism would have risen without the threat of communism pushing the corporate class to pour massive amounts of money into fascist parties. * The crusades wouldn't have happened without the Pope trying to expand his influence and gain wealth for the church through control of religious sites and artifacts * Nobody would care about the dumb question of corporate personhood if corporations hadn't poured billions of dollars directly and indirectly into using the litigation of Citizens United to increase their own influence
    0JDM10y
    Whether religion was ultimately the "cause of the crusades" is debatable, but it was the reason used to sell it to the masses. Surely a similar scenario could occur in the "blue vs green" debate outlined above.
    4Richard_Kennaway10y
    The ideology wants material results, though, so how do you separate them?
    3mytyde10y
    Zarathustra running through the streets of their underground city screaming: "WHERE IS THE SKY?"
    [-]PerennialChild11y 13 Response to previous version

    "Rachel glanced at the sky only once, briefly, before turning to study the expressions of the others who have inevitably followed her outside. She sees incredulity, defeat, unabashed wonder...

    She proceeds to gather those with the most angry expressions into a group, and leans in to whisper something to them.

    "Now the likelihood is that we can tell everyone back inside that the sky is green. All we'd have to do is make sure none of the Blues ever make it back, and we can say that they died in the earthquake. How many of you are able to pretend to be former Blues that have been converted? The rest of you can help seal up the entrance..."

    Reply
    [-]PerennialChild11y 18 Response to previous version

    Gregory looked at the sky contemplatively, arms folded across his chest. "It all seems very obvious to me," he said "that if anyone was REALLY concerned about the color of the sky, what they ought to have done was sent scouts to the surface immediately to determine who was correct, instead of arguing pointlessly without any evidence."

    With a disgusted snort, he returned underground.

    Reply
    4[anonymous]11y
    Even trying to work out what the colour of a spectrum resulting from Rayleigh scattering would be, would be better than nothing. (I once did that without even knowing I was doing that -- I was trying to determine what colour a black body would be in the limit of infinite temperature.)
    [-]mytyde10y 3 Response to previous version

    I find it disingenuous to entangle serious materially-based political concerns with abstract irrelevant political concerns. Whereas the blues and greens obviously shouldn't (and in real life, probably wouldn't) care what color an alien sky is, there are serious political disputes often tied to such abstract concerns regarding civil liberties, regarding the application of the law or the non-application of the law, regarding the right of the wealthy to victimize the poor, etc..

    When people get caught up in complicated political institutions that propound dogm... (read more)

    Reply
    3Joelhoward10y
    I'm not sure that the question of corporate personhood is analogous - because, as you pointed out, the abstract claim (Corporations are people) isn't strongly believed. When laws based on this "premise" gain ground, it seems clear to me that it is not because of most people believe the abstract argument. On the other hand, if it is true that "Cynics use theological justifications for their material (occasionally psychological) considerations" Doesn't it also follow that opposition to these theological justifications would also serve as opposition to the material considerations? If a belief in Social Darwinism can be used to justify eugenics, then mustn't it be a setback for eugenics if Social Darwinism is widely disbelieved? It seems my argument is this: you can't have it both ways. Either a given 'abstract' belief influences policy and is (therefore) worth fighting about, or it doesn't and isn't. Unless your claim is that all beliefs are held cynically, which seems to me not a possibility worth considering.
    [-]NReed10y 1 Response to previous version

    I've been consistently bothered thinking about this story and I think the biggest issue I have with it is the idea that there is a right answer at all. I know this just puts me in the same category as the people at the college who teach everyone that Green and Blue are equally valid viewpoints, but it seems to me that the truth of the matter is that perception is so subjective and societally constructed. The other people in this thread have discussed this as a matter of the Greens rationalizing, hypothetically "seeing" the wrong color because the... (read more)

    Reply
    [-]Qiaochu_Yuan10y 12 Response to previous version

    No. No, no, no, no. Blue light is light that has a wavelength of approximately 450-495 mm and green light is light that has a wavelength of approximately 520-570 mm. If I had a device that measured the wavelength of light, the wavelength of the light coming from the sky is an empirical fact. It may not be constant, and if the wavelength is in between those ranges then it may look more bluish-green or greenish-blue depending on various factors, but I cannot socially construct the wavelength of light emitted by a given source.

    What do you think this is a metaphor for?

    Reply
    3IlyaShpitser10y
    No, blue is what's perceived as blue. There are problems with physical definitions because of an endless list of exceptions involving perceptual disorders, optical illusions, lighting conditions, etc. etc. etc. People worked on this problem, and there is no objective definition of color that I am aware of.
    [-]BlueAjah10y 10 Response to previous version

    No, blue is what is collectively perceived as blue, while also not being collectively perceived as any other colour (or color if you are a "gray"). That's how they came up with the objective, standard, scientific definition of blue above.

    And the sky isn't pure blue, it's a quarter of the way between blue and green.

    Reply
    7Alicorn10y
    This is a charming phrase.
    0[anonymous]10y
    Was Neptune not blue in 1400 because nobody had perceived it yet?
    2deathpigeon10y
    It was blue because its color was within the set of colors that were commonly perceived as blue. It's the color that is defined by human perception, not each individual instance of said color.
    2NReed10y
    If that's the case, then they should be the approximately 450-495s and the approximately 520-570s, but there are lots of languages where green and blue are one color [http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Green#Languages_where_green_and_blue_are_one_color]. See also history of blue [http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blue#History_of_blue]; for anecdata see the link I posted in my original post in which the child who wasn't taught the sky is blue regularly calls it colorless or white.
    6Qiaochu_Yuan10y
    That would have been terrible writing. I know that language is imprecise, but that doesn't mean that facts don't exist, it just means that it can be hard to express them. There's a second point to the fable, which is that "Blue" and "Green" have had extra connotations snuck in [http://lesswrong.com/lw/ny/sneaking_in_connotations/] by history: Part of the point of the fable is that these positions have nothing to do with each other and also nothing to do with the color of the sky, and when you go around teaching people that the Green and Blue points of view are equally valid, you're also teaching them not to try to settle any of these other questions (while reinforcing the implicit premise that any of the "Blue" positions above have anything to do with the sky being blue and dually for green). Anyway, the fable isn't actually about color. Feel free to substitute something you feel is more objective if it helps you understand the fable better (e.g. whether the air on the surface is safe to breathe).
    1NReed10y
    In that case, feel free to substitute any issue in which there is a technical definition for a word that varies distinctly from culture to culture, can change dramatically over time, and discusses issues of subjectivity as applied to rationalist koans.
    1Qiaochu_Yuan10y
    I don't understand the point you're trying to make here.
    0Risto_Saarelma10y
    I'm assuming it's something about how the assertions in the story are "the sky is blue" and "the sky is green" instead of "the spectrum of the light from the sky peaks at around 460 nm" and "the spectrum of the light from the sky peaks at around 540 nm", since there can be an honest cross-cultural confusion between just what real-world colors "green" and "blue" translated to the respective languages correspond to. What about if the parable had red instead of green then? There are no human cultures that conflate red and blue according to the cultural color term chart.
    4BlueAjah10y
    But there can't be any cross-cultural confusion, because it is written in English. Vietnamese or Japanese people either know what the English words "blue" and "green" mean, or they don't speak English at all and wouldn't be reading this story. And if the story was written in Vietnamese, it would use "xanh lá cây" which means green and "xanh dương" which means blue, rather than just "xanh". Just because people normally use the same word to describe two different colours, doesn't mean they can't see the difference between those colours, and don't have ways of describing the difference when they need to.
    [-]Rixie10y 1 Response to previous version

    Maybe there could be a paragraph in a box or something at the bottom of each post that contains the "take home" lesson for each post, to make it easier for people who are trying to review.

    Reply
    1[anonymous]10y
    Hi Rixie, You can find a list of all Less Wrong (Main) posts here [http://wiki.lesswrong.com/wiki/Less_Wrong/All_Articles]. From that page, you can click on a link for a sub-page for posts from a specific year, and on that sub-page, there is a link to summaries for posts from that year. Most of Eliezer's posts from the original sequences, if not all of them, have summaries that can you can use to review. Best, James :-)
    -1RPMcMurphy8y
    Nice commentary. It reminds me of "The Machine Stops" [http://archive.ncsa.illinois.edu/prajlich/forster.html] by E. M. Forster. Both Forster's story and this parable are very interesting as analogies to our own society. Of course, analogies [http://99u.com/workbook/20482/how-elon-musk-thinks-the-first-principles-method], sequences [http://wiki.lesswrong.com/wiki/Sequences], and parables sometimes break down because they lose connection to material reality (ungrounded abstraction). Additionally, the way individual humans see patterns in reality varies quite a bit from individual to individual. (And, I dare say, there are more anti-green-discussion and anti-blue-comments on this and other fora as a result of biological determination, rather than any inherent merit or feature of their anti-debate political positions.) Being "above discussion" seems to me to be "above thought," even if that thought is rightfully noted as typically being "of poor quality" due to the majority of humanity's incapacity for philosophy. All goals of a suitably intelligent mind are "political," because the individual mind that is highly intelligent rapidly conquers its own domain and achieves its personal goals. At that point, such a dominant mind becomes a "statesman" and concerns itself with its surrounding environment, and its impact on others. This isn't "required," but it is natural, and nature tends to win. Look at "politics" now, it's still "might makes right." The DEA, ATF, and other alphabet-soup agencies simply don't follow the common law. (The common law requires a "corpus delicti," due process, etc.) It's "natural" for one reason: there's no reason not to build gardens instead of battlefields, and battlefields are the default position of low and venal sociopathic intelligences. Which does a powerful and benevolent mind build? Gardens with useful plants, animals, bacteria, and fungi (including Cannabis indica, sativa, and ruderalis [http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cannabis]; Erythro
    1RPMcMurphy8y
    ...However, that would almost certainly rub the LessWrong crowd the wrong way. If only they could have focused on discovering the truth through the use of logic. Then, they could have attempted to get everyone else to agree with that iron-clad logic. OK, so my "reduction to absurdity" might be falling apart now, so I'll just make a few points about the above comments. 1) Lysander Spooner (an early atheist libertarian consequentialist who nonetheless defended deontological natural rights because they produced optimal results) tricked the general public in the North into favoring the value "the abolition of slavery" above "consistent loyalty to the Constitution" by falsely claiming that they were "one and the same." He knew this was false because he later wrote that the Constitution had "no authority [http://praxeology.net/LS-NT-6.htm#no.6]." He did this because Northerners liked the outcome the Constitution had given them and hence, were loyal to it. He saw that William Lloyd Garrison's logical claims against the constitution as a "slavery-defending" document might be true, but that by pointing this out the problem of slavery was made totally intractable. 2) This implied that Spooner also knew that most of the electorate then (as it remains today) was irrational and unphilosophical. But what do I mean when I say irrational and unphilosophical? I mean: That the neocortices of humans naturally form linear prediction [https://youtu.be/zihTWh5i2C4?t=9m21s] hierarchies that are specific and detailed at the "low level," and broadly-applicable and general at the "higher levels". At the highest level of a hierarchical worldview [http://www.slideshare.net/humanityplus/kurzweil], is a concern with systems that are based on emergent order, sometimes exponential, and consist of networks (both voluntary markets and coercive political) comprised of thousands to millions of human minds. This is also sometimes called "philosophical" level of a rationally-prioritized hierarchy bec
    1David_Kristoffersson6y
    It's bleen, without a moment's doubt.
    [-]KateGladstone8y 9 Response to previous version

    Gordon, High Pontiff of the First And Last Temple of Greenism, gasps — but then he remembers the first paragraph of the Greenist Catechism: "Tell the truth always, for the Blue Devil is the Father of Lies. Truth is good, because God the Green commands it. Lying and hypocrisy — living by untruth, yet seeming truthful by all outward signs , and benefiting richly thereby — are the ways of the Blues and of their father the Devil." The God of Greenism, the Father of Truth, has lost Gordon's allegiance. Gordon, now inwardly Blue, joyfully returns to h... (read more)

    Reply
    [-]Soultaker8y 8 Response to previous version

    The Blues advocate taxes on individual incomes, the Greens advocate taxes on merchant sales; the Blues advocate stricter marriage laws, while the Greens wish to make it easier to obtain divorces; the Blues take their support from the heart of city area [..] Not every Blue or every Green citizen takes the "Blue" or "Green" position on every issue, but it would be rare to find a city merchant who believed the sky was blue, and yet advocated an individual tax and freer marriage laws.

    Shouldn't it be rare for the city merchant to advocate... (read more)

    Reply
    [-]Aditya8mo 1

    Feels nice to see my name in a story. This fact about Romans is just so tasty.

    It was hard to really imagine someone getting so emotionally caught up about a fact. I didn't expect to find it so hard.

    Most fights are never about the underlying fact but it's tribal, about winning. If people cared about knowing the truth it would be discussions not debates.

    Reply
    Moderation Log