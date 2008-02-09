LESSWRONG
A Human's Guide to Words
A Human's Guide to Words
by Eliezer Yudkowsky5 min read9th Feb 2008

Philosophy of LanguageParables & Fables
    Imagine that you have a peculiar job in a peculiar factory:  Your task is to take objects from a mysterious conveyor belt, and sort the objects into two bins.  When you first arrive, Susan the Senior Sorter explains to you that blue egg-shaped objects are called "bleggs" and go in the "blegg bin", while red cubes are called "rubes" and go in the "rube bin".

    Once you start working, you notice that bleggs and rubes differ in ways besides color and shape.  Bleggs have fur on their surface, while rubes are smooth.  Bleggs flex slightly to the touch; rubes are hard.  Bleggs are opaque; the rube's surface slightly translucent.

    Soon after you begin working, you encounter a blegg shaded an unusually dark blue—in fact, on closer examination, the color proves to be purple, halfway between red and blue.

    Yet wait!  Why are you calling this object a "blegg"?  A "blegg" was originally defined as blue and egg-shaped—the qualification of blueness appears in the very name "blegg", in fact.  This object is not blue.  One of the necessary qualifications is missing; you should call this a "purple egg-shaped object", not a "blegg".

    But it so happens that, in addition to being purple and egg-shaped, the object is also furred, flexible, and opaque.  So when you saw the object, you thought, "Oh, a strangely colored blegg."  It certainly isn't a rube... right?

    Still, you aren't quite sure what to do next.  So you call over Susan the Senior Sorter.

        "Oh, yes, it's a blegg," Susan says, "you can put it in the blegg bin."
        You start to toss the purple blegg into the blegg bin, but pause for a moment.  "Susan," you say, "how do you know this is a blegg?"
        Susan looks at you oddly.  "Isn't it obvious?  This object may be purple, but it's still egg-shaped, furred, flexible, and opaque, like all the other bleggs.  You've got to expect a few color defects.  Or is this one of those philosophical conundrums, like 'How do you know the world wasn't created five minutes ago complete with false memories?'  In a philosophical sense I'm not absolutely certain that this is a blegg, but it seems like a good guess."
        "No, I mean..."  You pause, searching for words.  "Why is there a blegg bin and a rube bin?  What's the difference between bleggs and rubes?"
        "Bleggs are blue and egg-shaped, rubes are red and cube-shaped," Susan says patiently.  "You got the standard orientation lecture, right?"
        "Why do bleggs and rubes need to be sorted?"
        "Er... because otherwise they'd be all mixed up?" says Susan.  "Because nobody will pay us to sit around all day and not sort bleggs and rubes?"
        "Who originally determined that the first blue egg-shaped object was a 'blegg', and how did they determine that?"
        Susan shrugs.  "I suppose you could just as easily call the red cube-shaped objects 'bleggs' and the blue egg-shaped objects 'rubes', but it seems easier to remember this way."
        You think for a moment.  "Suppose a completely mixed-up object came off the conveyor.  Like, an orange sphere-shaped furred translucent object with writhing green tentacles.  How could I tell whether it was a blegg or a rube?"
        "Wow, no one's ever found an object that mixed up," says Susan, "but I guess we'd take it to the sorting scanner."
        "How does the sorting scanner work?" you inquire.  "X-rays?  Magnetic resonance imaging?  Fast neutron transmission spectroscopy?"
        "I'm told it works by Bayes's Rule, but I don't quite understand how," says Susan.  "I like to say it, though.  Bayes Bayes Bayes Bayes Bayes."
        "What does the sorting scanner tell you?"
        "It tells you whether to put the object into the blegg bin or the rube bin.  That's why it's called a sorting scanner."
        At this point you fall silent.
        "Incidentally," Susan says casually, "it may interest you to know that bleggs contain small nuggets of vanadium ore, and rubes contain shreds of palladium, both of which are useful industrially."
        "Susan, you are pure evil."
        "Thank you."

    So now it seems we've discovered the heart and essence of bleggness: a blegg is an object that contains a nugget of vanadium ore.  Surface characteristics, like blue color and furredness, do not determine whether an object is a blegg; surface characteristics only matter because they help you infer whether an object is a blegg, that is, whether the object contains vanadium.

    Containing vanadium is a necessary and sufficient definition: all bleggs contain vanadium and everything that contains vanadium is a blegg: "blegg" is just a shorthand way of saying "vanadium-containing object."  Right?

    Not so fast, says Susan:  Around 98% of bleggs contain vanadium, but 2% contain palladium instead.  To be precise (Susan continues) around 98% of blue egg-shaped furred flexible opaque objects contain vanadium.  For unusual bleggs, it may be a different percentage: 95% of purple bleggs contain vanadium, 92% of hard bleggs contain vanadium, etc.

    Now suppose you find a blue egg-shaped furred flexible opaque object, an ordinary blegg in every visible way, and just for kicks you take it to the sorting scanner, and the scanner says "palladium"—this is one of the rare 2%.  Is it a blegg?

    At first you might answer that, since you intend to throw this object in the rube bin, you might as well call it a "rube".  However, it turns out that almost all bleggs, if you switch off the lights, glow faintly in the dark; while almost all rubes do not glow in the dark.  And the percentage of bleggs that glow in the dark is not significantly different for blue egg-shaped furred flexible opaque objects that contain palladium, instead of vanadium.  Thus, if you want to guess whether the object glows like a blegg, or remains dark like a rube, you should guess that it glows like a blegg.

    So is the object really a blegg or a rube?

    On one hand, you'll throw the object in the rube bin no matter what else you learn.  On the other hand, if there are any unknown characteristics of the object you need to infer, you'll infer them as if the object were a blegg, not a rube—group it into the similarity cluster of blue egg-shaped furred flexible opaque things, and not the similarity cluster of red cube-shaped smooth hard translucent things.

    The question "Is this object a blegg?" may stand in for different queries on different occasions.

    If it weren't standing in for some query, you'd have no reason to care.

    Is atheism a "religion"Is transhumanism a "cult"?  People who argue that atheism is a religion "because it states beliefs about God" are really trying to argue (I think) that the reasoning methods used in atheism are on a par with the reasoning methods used in religion, or that atheism is no safer than religion in terms of the probability of causally engendering violence, etc...  What's really at stake is an atheist's claim of substantial difference and superiority relative to religion, which the religious person is trying to reject by denying the difference rather than the superiority(!)

    But that's not the a priori irrational part:  The a priori irrational part is where, in the course of the argument, someone pulls out a dictionary and looks up the definition of "atheism" or "religion".  (And yes, it's just as silly whether an atheist or religionist does it.)  How could a dictionary possibly decide whether an empirical cluster of atheists is really substantially different from an empirical cluster of theologians?  How can reality vary with the meaning of a word?  The points in thingspace don't move around when we redraw a boundary.

    But people often don't realize that their argument about where to draw a definitional boundary, is really a dispute over whether to infer a characteristic shared by most things inside an empirical cluster...

    Hence the phrase, "disguised query".

    27 comments
    107 comments
    Psychohistorian

    While the advisory against using a dictionary to resolve such arguments are true, a lot of arguments stem from confusion or disagreement over the meaning of words. Based on the work I've done in philosophy, this type of disagreement probably covers 50% of philosophical debates, with about 2% of the participants in such debates admitting that that is what they disagree about.

    For example, "Most atheists believe in the divinity of Christ" could be resolved easily without recourse to the empirical world. If I believe that it is possible for someone to be an atheist and believe in the divinity of Christ, then I am using atheist to mean something very different from its actual meaning.

    As you wrote earlier, using words invokes connotations regardless of whether a newly assigned definition merits the same connotations. Some on the far left have defined "racism" to mean "is White and lives in the USA." Appealing to a dictionary is useful in an argument with such a person because it prevents them from using a very charged word inappropriately. Similar tricks occur with "fascism," "freedom," "democracy," and many other such words.

    Bas... (read more)

    6kbladythinks3y
    In colloge, I led a book discussion group about ethics. Most participants had read the book. Everyone in the group agreed that ethics and morals were different. They even agreed on HOW they were different (internal/personal vs group/societal, arrived at vs proscribed, philosophical vs legal). They REFUSED to agree, however, on what term referred to which distinction. Sigh...
    TGGP4

    Based on the work I've done in philosophy, this type of disagreement probably covers 50% of philosophical debates, with about 2% of the participants in such debates admitting that that is what they disagree about. Someone remind me against why I'm supposed to take philosophy seriously.

    Caledonian2

    Because if no one takes philosophy seriously, the philosophers will have nothing at all.

    Will you take that away from them? They have so little as it is.

    Richard_Hollerith2

    Is atheism a "religion"? Is transhumanism a "cult"?

    My favorite example is, Is a fetus a person?

    james_gnz
    Quote: My favorite example is, Is a fetus a person? I can answer this one: A foetus is not a person prior to 20 weeks gestation (18 weeks of pregnancy), but may be a person from that point onwards. A body with one mind is one person. A body with two minds is two people (conjoint twins). A body with three minds would be three people. A heart transplant does not switch a person into a different body. A lung transplant does not switch a person into a different body. A brain transplant (and therefore a mind transplant) would switch a person into a different body. It is minds, not bodies, that defines people. The mind exists, if at all, in the brain, or more specifically the cerebral cortex. The cerebral cortex begins to develop connections no earlier than 20 weeks gestation, therefore there is not a person before this time (though the body does have reflexes). 'Brain Waves' When??? http://eileen.250x.com/Main/Einstein/Brain_Waves.htm [http://eileen.250x.com/Main/Einstein/Brain_Waves.htm] Margaret Sykes
    ec429

    That doesn't answer the question "Is a fœtus a person", it just supplies a definition of "person", which may or may not be relevant to any given query.

    Suppose my real query is "Can a fœtus talk?" Now, just because I choose to define "person" in such a way that most "person"s can talk, and in such a way that a fœtus classes as a "person", that doesn't make the probability that a fœtus can talk any different to if I'd defined "person" differently.

    The whole point of these examples of disguised queries is that if you find yourself trying to answer them, you're doing it wrong.

    Suppose we call the horse's tail a leg.

    kbladythinks
    I was told once that I was clearly not a college graduate. After some digging, he explained that I took the time to define the terms in a discussion, whereas college grads knew the definitions of words, and so didn't take the time to agree on them. Can't agree with him about that.
    2lessdazed11y
    Nick_Tarleton

    People who argue that atheism is a religion "because it states beliefs about God" are really trying to argue (I think) that the reasoning methods used in atheism are on a par with the reasoning methods used in religion, or that atheism is no safer than religion in terms of the probability of causally engendering violence, etc...

    Or they're applying a Fully General Counterargument without actually trying to make any substantive point, or realizing that they should be?

    ignoramus
    Indeed. For example: I think that Jesus' response is a non sequitur (a well designed one (by using a technique similar to equivocation), which is why it makes for such good "blocking" technique). So there's no disguised query, since Jesus isn't querying at all, he's just trying to "win" the argument.
    Tsujigiri
    There is a similarity between Christians and many atheists in their moral philosophy, however. Atheists may not believe in God, but I think they mostly adhere to the 10 commandments. At least Christians can say they follow their moral philosophy because God told them so. What reason do atheists have?
    ignoramus
    I was actually just trying to say that Eliezer gave a bad example of a disguised query. As for moral philosophy, it can be considered a science. So atheists that believe in morality should value it as any other science (for it's usefulness etc). Well, hm, atheists need not be fans of science. So they can be moral because they enjoy it, or simply because "why the heck not".
    Tsujigiri
    I wouldn't call moral philosophy a science. If we both independently invented an imaginary creature, neither would be correct. They are simply the creatures we've arbitrarily created. There is no science of moral philosophy anymore than there is a science of inventing an imaginary creature. I'd say to be science there needs to be the ability to test whether something is valid. There is no such test for the validity of morals anymore than there is a test for the validity of an imaginary creature.
    TheOtherDave
    You have that backwards. Moral people follow their moral philosophy because they believe it's the right thing to do, whether they are Christian or atheist or neither. Some moral people also believe God has told them to do certain things, and use those beliefs to help them select a moral philosophy. Those people are moral and religious. Other moral people don't believe that, and select a moral philosophy without the aid of that belief. Those people are moral and atheist. Some immoral people believe that God has told them to do certain things. Those people are immoral and religious. Some immoral people don't believe that. Those people are immoral and atheist. Incidentally, I know no atheists (whether moral or not) who adhere to the Talmudic version of the first commandment. But then, since you are talking about the ten commandments in a Christian rather than Jewish context, I suppose you don't subscribe to the Talmudic version anyway a. (cf http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ten_Commandments#Two_texts_with_numbering_schemes [http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ten_Commandments#Two_texts_with_numbering_schemes]) EDIT: I should probably also say explicitly that I don't mean to assert here that nobody follows the ten commandments simply because they believe God told them to... perhaps some people do. But someone who doesn't think the ten commandments are the right thing to do and does them anyway simply because God told them to is not a moral person, but rather a devout or God-fearing person. (e.g., Abraham setting out to sacrifice his son).
    DanArmak
    I also know no atheists who adhere to the second commandment (make no graven image), the fourth (no "work" on Shabbath), or the tenth (do not covet).
    Tsujigiri
    [anonymous]

    Atheists may not believe in God, but I think they mostly adhere to the 10 commandments.

    I think you're just trying to say that atheists follow moral expectations of modern Christian-influenced culture, but taken literally, the statement's nonsense.

    I mean, look at the Ten Commandments:

    1. Thou shalt have no other gods before me.
    2. Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image (...).
    3. Thou shalt not take the name of the Lord thy God in vain (...).
    4. Remember the sabbath day, to keep it holy. (...)
    5. Honour thy father and thy mother (...).
    6. Thou shalt not kill.
    7. Thou shalt not commit adultery.
    8. Thou shalt not steal.
    9. Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbour.
    10. Thou shalt not covet thy neighbour's house, (...) nor his ass, nor any thing that is thy neighbour's.

    The first 4 are blatantly ignored, 6 is famously problematic, 9 and 10 are mostly ignored (via gossip, status seeking, greed and so on) and finally 7 and 8 might be typically obeyed, but minor theft (especial anonymous) is common and adultery has at least 10% base rates.

    How is this a "mostly adhered"? (Obviously, Christians and atheists don't really differ in their behavior here.)

    TheOtherDave
    In the interests of charitable reading, I took them to mean "atheists adhere to the ten commandments about as well as Christians do".
    1wedrifid11y
    wedrifid
    TheOtherDave
    Personally I break some of them more often than I'd like, but then again I did so when I identified as an Orthodox Jew as well. Of course, if I were to take this seriously, I'd get bogged down in definitional issues pretty quickly. For example, I've slept with a married man (married to someone else, I mean), so I guess I've violated #7... or at least, he did. OTOH, given that everyone involved was aware of the situation and OK with it, I don't consider that any of us were doing anything wrong in the process. But a certain kind of religious person would say that my beliefs about what's right and wrong don't matter. Of course, I would disagree.
    TheOtherDave
    I suppose you do technically scrape through in adhering to No. 7 as it is presented in that wikipedia passage based on two technicalities. That it it is only adultery if you sleep with a married woman and that being the partner of the adulterer doesn't qualify. (I'm a little skeptical of that passage actually). Come to think of it you may get a reprieve for a third exception if it is the case that the other guy was married to a guy (ambiguous).
    wedrifid
    The guy in question was married to a woman at the time. Agreed about the technicalities.
    1wedrifid11y
    wedrifid
    1TheOtherDave11y
    TheOtherDave
    0wedrifid11y
    That doesn't sound like a convention that the quite fits with culture or spirit of the holy law in question or of the culture which would create such a law.
    0Vaniver11y
    Vaniver
    0wedrifid11y
    wedrifid
    0TheOtherDave11y
    TheOtherDave
    0Vaniver11y
    Vaniver
    0wedrifid11y
    wedrifid
    0Vaniver11y
    Vaniver
    0wedrifid11y
    wedrifid
    0ArisKatsaris11y
    ArisKatsaris
    0ArisKatsaris11y
    ArisKatsaris
    1TheOtherDave11y
    TheOtherDave
    4Tsujigiri11y
    Tsujigiri
    0[anonymous]11y
    [anonymous]
    0TheOtherDave11y
    TheOtherDave
    0juliawise11y
    juliawise
    0raptortech9711y
    raptortech97
    1Ezekiel11y
    Ezekiel
    2[anonymous]11y
    [anonymous]
    1Swimmer963 (Miranda Dixon-Luinenburg) 11y
    Swimmer963 (Miranda Dixon-Luinenburg)
    -2Swimmer963 (Miranda Dixon-Luinenburg) 11y
    Swimmer963 (Miranda Dixon-Luinenburg)
    0[anonymous]11y
    [anonymous]
    0dlthomas11y
    dlthomas
    0[anonymous]11y
    [anonymous]
    0dlthomas11y
    dlthomas
    0[anonymous]11y
    [anonymous]
    -1Swimmer963 (Miranda Dixon-Luinenburg) 11y
    Swimmer963 (Miranda Dixon-Luinenburg)
    0[anonymous]11y
    [anonymous]
    -2Swimmer963 (Miranda Dixon-Luinenburg) 11y
    Swimmer963 (Miranda Dixon-Luinenburg)
    0[anonymous]11y
    [anonymous]
    0Swimmer963 (Miranda Dixon-Luinenburg) 11y
    Swimmer963 (Miranda Dixon-Luinenburg)
    0[anonymous]11y
    [anonymous]
    1Swimmer963 (Miranda Dixon-Luinenburg) 11y
    Swimmer963 (Miranda Dixon-Luinenburg)
    0[anonymous]11y
    [anonymous]
    0Swimmer963 (Miranda Dixon-Luinenburg) 11y
    Swimmer963 (Miranda Dixon-Luinenburg)
    0[anonymous]11y
    [anonymous]
    1orthonormal11y
    orthonormal
    0[anonymous]11y
    [anonymous]
    3orthonormal11y
    orthonormal
    0[anonymous]11y
    [anonymous]
    0orthonormal11y
    orthonormal
    0[anonymous]11y
    [anonymous]
    4orthonormal11y
    orthonormal
    2[anonymous]11y
    [anonymous]
    0orthonormal11y
    orthonormal
    0Bound_up8y
    Bound_up
    1Richard_Kennaway8y
    Richard_Kennaway
    2Good_Burning_Plastic8y
    Good_Burning_Plastic
    0Bound_up8y
    Bound_up
    2Richard_Kennaway8y
    Richard_Kennaway
    0Bound_up8y
    Bound_up
    1tlhonmey4y
    tlhonmey
    Konrad2

    Summary: Aristotelianism considered harmful; Hilbert Space is the new industry standard.

    Ari
    The question "Is this object a blegg?" may stand in for different queries on different occasions. If it weren't standing in for some query, you'd have no reason to care.

    Basically, this is pragmatism in a nutshell -- right?

    Cheers, Ari

    tcpkac

    Excellent post, however, "But people often don't realize that their argument about where to draw a definitional boundary, is really a dispute over whether to infer a characteristic shared by most things inside an empirical cluster..." Indeed so, but there are other aspects. Humans also have obsessions with (a) how far your cluster is from mine (kinship or the lack of it) (b) given one empirical cluster, how can I pick a characteristic, however minor, which will allow me to split it into 'us vs them' (Robber's Cave). So when you get to discussing whether an uploaded human brain is part of the cluster 'human', those are the considerations which will be foremost.

    Joseph_Knecht

    Or more concisely: sharp distinctions regarding fuzzy concepts are meaningless.

    Reply
    TGGP4

    Micha Gertner has an interesting essay on pragmatism & economics here.

    Rolf_Nelson2

    What's really at stake is an atheist's claim of substantial difference and superiority relative to religion

    Often semantics matter because laws and contracts are written in words. When "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion", it's sometimes advantageous to claim that you're not a religion, or that your enemy is a religion. If churches get preferential tax treatment, it may be advantageous to claim that you're a church.

    Doug_S.

    Often semantics matter because laws and contracts are written in words.

    What he said.

    metahacker

    I'm having problems with the word "is" in your description.

    This is not intended as a snarky comment...

    TGGP4

    Rolf, have you been reading Unqualified Reservations?

    Julia_Galef

    This was a really clarifying post for me. I had gotten to the point of noticing that "What is X?" debates were really just debates over the definition of X, but I hadn't yet taken the next step of asking why people care about how X is defined.

    I think another great example of a disguised query is the recurring debate, "Is this art?" People have really widely varying definitions of "art" (e.g., some people's definition includes "aesthetically interesting," other people's definition merely requires "conceptually interesting") -- and in one sense, once both parties explain how they use the word "art," the debate should resolve pretty quickly.

    But of course, since it's a disguised query, the question "Is this art?" should really be followed up with the question "Why does it matter?" As far as I can tell, the disguised query in this case is usually "does this deserve to be taken seriously?" which can be translated in practice into, "Is this the sort of thing that deserves to be exhibited in a gallery?" And that's certainly a real, non-semantic debate. But we can have that debate without ev... (read more)

    David_Gerard

    I like this post because it shows the usefulness of one of my favourite questions to answer a question with: "What's it for?" What use do you have for the answer to your question?

    Dojan

    When I have discussions of the philosophical kind, I have learned that it often pays of to start with defining the words being used: For example, I recall one discussion where I defined Evil as a shorthand for "all corporations and institutions that try to compete by opposing the existence and legitimacy of competitors and newcomers instead of by trying to offer a better product, like Microsoft", and one other discussion where I defined Evil as "Working for Sauron or Saruman or Morgoth", i.e very different. I would never (that is, I try... (read more)

    Reply
    Anders_H

    Does anyone have any thoughts on how to do this cheaply? Is there sufficient interest in this to get a kickstarter running? I expect that these items may be of interest to other Less Wrong meetup groups, and possibly to CFAR workshops and/or schools?

