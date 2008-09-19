I applaud the SEC's courageous move to ban short selling. Isn't that brilliant? I wonder why they didn't think of that during the Great Depression.
However, I feel that this valiant effort does not go far enough.
All selling of stocks should be banned. Once you buy a stock, you have to hold it forever.
Sure, this might make the market a little less liquid. But once stock prices can only go up, we'll all be rich!
Or maybe we should just try something simpler: pass a law making it illegal for stock prices to go down.
And, to be fair, during a bubble going long must be banned.
I wish people would stop making this out to be more than it is.
The financial markets are built on confidence and trust. Counter-party risk is very real.
What many people do not know is that mid-2007 they changed the criteria to short a stock. Previously, you could only short on an uptick. Now, that requirement is gone.
Using a combination of naked shorts and shorting on DOWN ticks you can quickly create a huge run on a stock. This spooks counter-parties, big time, especially in crisis of uncertainty and rumors.
Spooked counter-parties then stop dealing with the targeted stock. Credit lines disappear or become more costly. Partners break ties and look elsewhere. Clients pull out.
Essentially, the short attack reverses the usual bad business = bad stock price. Instead bad stock price = bad business.
The SEC simply made it harder to short (they didn't BAN anything) and reinstated the requirement to short on an uptick.
Not saying its ideal, but you can understand the idea.
The capitalists are trying to save capitalism from the capitalists!
do you live in a cave? shorting is prohibited on those 799+1 until 10/2, period.
In response to Jerry: I don't take a great deal of exception with most of what you say. I do, however, take issue with the idea that the banning of shorts in certain securities was the responsible thing to do in the current environment. If anything the markets should have just been closed for as many days as it took the SEC & Congress to figure out what they wished to do about this "crisis of confidence" (the most likely course of action will of course be a trillion dollar ,government funded, waste basket used to absorb bad assets and allow brokers to de-lever). Closing the US stock market is hardly unprecedented. Instead, the government chose to rip-the-face-off (that's a technical term) of many legitimate alternative investment managers who had fundamental long and short positions in place. It is a gross and irresponsible redistribution of wealth from hedge fund investors (the largest of which are pensions) to long-only fund investors (the largest of which are pensions).
It may also have been an outright attempt to manipulate the stock market higher in order to provide the volume needed to liquidate the ~$800bn in Lehman assets that need to be sold.
The ability to sell stock short did not create massive amounts of leverage on tiny pools of capital and temporarily banning it won't fix that root problem either.
The Onion: "Bush to Cut Deficit from Federal Budget"
Hmmm. How could they go up if they were never sold?
Russ 2000:
Well put.
whatev, they banned NAKED shorting.
The problem with short selling is that it adds another dimension to buy and sell, the buy side does not have the same instrument. Not to mention naked shorting which is even worse, that way you don't even have to borrow the shares before you short them. Short selling is a kind of self-fulfilling prophecy.
Ori: I'd say short selling is exactly like borrowing money to buy stocks. Would you also ban leverage?
We have so many regulators we effectively have no regulation (but lotsa transaction costs).
Well put, except it's not true. As we're seeing now, the inefficiency introduced by regulations is more than compensated by the investor confidence resulting from a stable market.
We're going to spend hundreds of billions of dollars to save potentially trillions in losses. $100 million of regulation and oversight, applied at the right time, could have done the same.
V, good point, of course not but its not the same, you can use leverage to buy stocks and then also sell the same stocks, when you unload your position you create a down pressure on the price.
Are you sure it's not the other way around: a stable market resulting from investor confidence?
Because it looks like we have endless regulation and government intervention to sustain a delusion -- and once enough people buy into the delusion, everything works fine!
Already been tried. In Pakistan. [Link]
Jason, they banned all short sales of those stocks (except for "certain bona fide market makers" and some option exercises). From http://www.sec.gov/rules/other/2008/34-58592.pdf:
V, Ori, and everyone else: In my recent post, I explain how you can synthesize short and long positions. You have to ban a lot more than short-selling to ban short-selling, and a lot more than margin-buying to ban leveraged longs.
Wow! Ban short selling for a few days and watch the logical fallicies fly!
"All selling of stocks should be banned. Once you buy a stock, you have to hold it forever."
You jest....but there are people seriously suggesting such in the UK at present. Even worse, they are people that serious organisations (like the TUC...for a given valur of "serious" obviously) listen to.
Arrgh!
"The capitalists are trying to save capitalism from the capitalists!"
Actually, if we didn't have fiat money that can be printed at will and interest rates were set by market forces and not a bunch of white men picked by the government, we wouldn't be in this mess.
"Actually, if we didn't have fiat money that can be printed at will"
What sort of currency system would that be? Like the current one, only it would be illegal for the executive to order the printing of more money than needed to replace worn out bills and coins? Or did you have something more radical in mind?
I agree with Caledonian this time: pdf23's comment shows a lack of basic knowledge of money.
I think you guys misunderstand. I'm fully aware of bartering and "precious metal" style currency systems, but those are far, far from what we have now, and I wanted to know what specific implementation Michael had in mind. I'm not sure if my suggestion would qualify or not, but then I'm not offering myself as a financial expert either.
Are you making an argument in favour of anything?
Just to clarify, i am talking about naked shorting (common in the US), below from The Big Picture (Barry Ritholtz). You can still take a negative position in most papers using derivatives.The temporary ban is on short selling to help the markets heal somewhat (damage from aggressive short selling esp. naked short selling financials). Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/TheBigPicture/~3/PS4hr_YMAeA/short-selling-b.html
"Earlier today, we looked at an October 18, 1930, NYT editorial on on Short Selling. As we now see via Google News, bad ideas are contagious:
• Germany restricts short selling of financials • Netherlands bans short-selling • Taiwan limits short-selling • Australian Regulator Extends Ban to 'Covered' Short Selling • Dutch ban 'naked' short selling for 3 months • Irish Stock Exchange moves to block short-selling • Dubai condemns short-selling of shares
And in related news: • Short-selling set to debut in Egypt as the West moves to curb it • CBOE Head Denounces SEC's Emergency Short-Selling Ban • Swedish not considering shorting ban
1930 editorial on short selling, sounding eerily similar to today, but, unfortunately, ultimately smarter. Hat tip to Brian Murphy (and, one just noted, the immediately preceeding comment).
I hereby dub the Paulson plan the Tulip Buyout.
Now that the shorting ban is over, the question is did it work? Did it help? Or did it just power-drive the market even lower as traders abandoned longs they would have otherwise kept? And did really increase transaction costs by more than 40%?
Banning naked short-selling, which influences prices, is one way to avoid price fluctuation. Another is to ban price-influencing long-buying, which is also taking a position on the market. It remains a constant surprise to me that nobody has genuinely tried to make this illegal.
Thought: what's the difference between 'investing' in stocks and 'speculating' in stocks? Is this just another connotation question?
It is funny encountering a post from 2008 about contemporate macro-economics in 2012... I don't know econ, but tell me this, can we in principle do better?
Forget economic ideologies for a moment, and just... Maximise, if you will excuse the term... Human Morally agreeable utility (want education in third world countries, economic stability, social security, food in our stomachs, resource efficiency, no war [approx. a thousand or so items excluded]) How do we handle all this global market rollercoaster rides causing badness?
