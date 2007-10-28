LESSWRONG
LW

by Eliezer Yudkowsky1 min read28th Oct 200715 comments

2

Community PageCommunity
Personal Blog

Robin Hanson has his fellow GMU economists to talk to, but I'm not associated with a university and I live way out in the boondocks: the echoing emptiness of, er, Silicon Valley.

Overcoming Bias gets over 2000 visitors per day.  Surely some of you are from the Bay Area.  Would you be interested in a Bay Area meetup of Overcoming Bias readers?

Polls after the jump.
If you're interested at all, please vote in at least the closest-city poll.
Polls will be processed for a best-compromise value, not a binding modal result.
If I get at least 30 responses, I'll start looking into meetup locations.

Mentioned in
New Comment
15 comments, sorted by
oldest
Click to highlight new comments since: Today at 12:10 AM
[-]alex415y 0

you should always have a dummy option in public internet polls. This will help weed out those who just have to vote, even if the choices are not applicable to them ;-)

Reply
[-]Brandon_Reinhart15y 0

As Alex says, just add an option for "lol, wut?" to every poll to weed out people who might otherwise vote randomly for the hell of it. :P

Should be an Austin, TX meet up. It's like the Bay Area, but a hell of a lot more affordable :)

Reply
[-]Doug_S.15y 0

I live within driving distance of New York City. I do not plan to attend any such event in California in person.

Reply
[-]Eliezer Yudkowsky15y 0

I was only proposing an informal meetup, not an international conference.

Reply
[-]Robin_Hanson215y 0

I do as Eliezer says have my GMU colleagues to talk to, but even so we might consider having a DC area meetup sometime. Maybe we should see how the Bay Area version turns out first.

Reply
[-]Alex515y 0

Central Ohio anyone?

It's a lot like the Bay Area, or Austin, except well...

ok I'm deluding myself - it's not at all like the Bay Area or Austin.

Reply
[-]Nick_Tarleton15y 0

While we're at it... central North Carolina?

Reply
[-]Bob315y 0

At the risk of revealing my ignorance, at a meeting of Bayesians, who would do the talking? I would attend Eliezer's gathering just to observe and absorb.

Reply
[-]Michael_M._Butler15y 0

I'm up in Sonoma County -- how about something teleconferenced via Skype, or something multipoint?

Reply
[-]Richard_Hollerith215y 0

Butler, I'm near Sonoma Cy. Send me an email sometime.

Reply
[-]Pete_Carlton15y 0

Looks like there had been 52 responses before me.. I hope I am free to attend (I'm in Berkeley..)

Reply
[-]Recovering_irrationalist15y 0

A long way off yet... but given the hopefully growing correlation, how about another one at the time and town of the next Singularity Summit?

Reply
[-]Gustavo_Lacerda15y 0

Nick: Look at http://www.stat.duke.edu/ . To paraphrase two CMU statisticians at once: if Bayesianism is a cult, Duke is its Sodom & Gomorrah.

Coincidentally or not: my blog and this blog are the first two Google hits to bayesian+sodom+and+gomorrah

Reply
[-]hoffmang15y 0

If we are 15 or less, I can volunteer my companies offices in Foster City.

-Gene

Reply
[-]Mike_K15y 0

What about a Boston/Cambridge-area meetup? This seems to be another area that would be appropriate for such a thing. Though, of course, no OB writers are from around here afaik.

Reply
Moderation Log