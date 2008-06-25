People ask me, "What will Artificial Intelligences be like? What will they do? Tell us your amazing story about the future."
And lo, I say unto them, "You have asked me a trick question."
ATP
synthase is a molecular machine - one of three known occasions when
evolution has invented the freely rotating wheel - which is
essentially the same in animal mitochondria, plant chloroplasts, and
bacteria. ATP synthase has not changed significantly since the rise
of eukaryotic life two billion years ago. It's is something we all
have in common - thanks to the way that evolution strongly conserves
certain genes; once many other genes depend on a gene, a mutation
will tend to break all the dependencies.
Any two AI designs might be less similar to each other than you are to a petunia.
Asking what "AIs" will do is a trick question because it implies that all AIs form a natural class. Humans do form a natural class because we all share the same brain architecture. But when you say "Artificial Intelligence", you are referring to a vastly larger space of possibilities than when you say "human". When people talk about "AIs" we are really talking about minds-in-general, or optimization processes in general. Having a word for "AI" is like having a word for everything that isn't a duck.
Imagine a map of mind design space... this is one of my standard diagrams...
All humans, of course, fit into a tiny little dot - as a sexually reproducing species, we can't be too different from one another.
This tiny dot belongs to a wider ellipse, the space of transhuman mind designs - things that might be smarter than us, or much smarter than us, but which in some sense would still be people as we understand people.
This transhuman ellipse is within a still wider volume, the space of posthuman minds, which is everything that a transhuman might grow up into.
And then the rest of the sphere is the space of minds-in-general, including possible Artificial Intelligences so odd that they aren't even posthuman.
But wait - natural selection designs complex artifacts and selects among complex strategies. So where is natural selection on this map?
So this entire map really floats in a still vaster space, the space of optimization processes. At the bottom of this vaster space, below even humans, is natural selection as it first began in some tidal pool: mutate, replicate, and sometimes die, no sex.
Are there any powerful optimization processes, with strength comparable to a human civilization or even a self-improving AI, which we would not recognize as minds? Arguably Marcus Hutter's AIXI should go in this category: for a mind of infinite power, it's awfully stupid - poor thing can't even recognize itself in a mirror. But that is a topic for another time.
My primary moral is to resist the temptation to generalize over all of mind design space
If we focus on the bounded subspace of mind design space which contains all those minds whose makeup can be specified in a trillion bits or less, then every universal generalization that you make has two to the trillionth power chances to be falsified.
Conversely, every existential generalization - "there exists at least one mind such that X" - has two to the trillionth power chances to be true.
So you want to resist the temptation to say either that all minds do something, or that no minds do something.
The main reason you could find yourself thinking that you know what a fully generic mind will (won't) do, is if you put yourself in that mind's shoes - imagine what you would do in that mind's place - and get back a generally wrong, anthropomorphic answer. (Albeit that it is true in at least one case, since you are yourself an example.) Or if you imagine a mind doing something, and then imagining the reasons you wouldn't do it - so that you imagine that a mind of that type can't exist, that the ghost in the machine will look over the corresponding source code and hand it back.
Somewhere in mind design space is at least one mind with almost any kind of logically consistent property you care to imagine.
And this is important because it emphasizes the importance of discussing what happens, lawfully, and why, as a causal result of a mind's particular constituent makeup; somewhere in mind design space is a mind that does it differently.
Of course you could always say that anything which doesn't do it your way, is "by definition" not a mind; after all, it's obviously stupid. I've seen people try that one too.
@ Eli:
"Arguably Marcus Hutter's AIXI should go in this category: for a mind of infinite power, it's awfully stupid - poor thing can't even recognize itself in a mirror."
Have you (or somebody else) mathematically proven this?
(If you have then that's great and I'd like to see the proof, and I'll pass it on to Hutter because I'm sure he will be interested. A real proof. I say this because I see endless intuitions and opinions about Solomonoff induction and AIXI on the internet. Intuitions about models of super intelligent machines like AIXI just don't cut it. In my experience they very often don't do what you think they will.)
Shane, there was a discussion about this on the AGI list way back when, "breaking AIXI-tl", in which e.g. this would be one of the more technical posts. I think I proved this at least as formally, as you proved that proof that FAI was impossible that I refuted.
But of course this subject is going to take a separate post.
@ Eli:
Yeah, my guess is that AIXI-tl can be broken. But AIXI? I'm pretty sure it can be broken in some senses, but whether these senses are very meaningful or significant, I don't know.
And yes, my "proof" that FAI would fail failed. But it also wasn't a formal proof. Kind of a lesson in that don't you think?
So until I see a proof, I'll take your statement about AIXI being "awfully stupid" as just an opinion. It will be interesting to see if you can prove yourself to be smarter than AIXI (I assume you don't view yourself as below awfully stupid).
I might pitch in with an intuition about whether AIXI can recognize itself in a mirror. If I understand the algorithm correctly, it would depend on the rewards you gave it, and the computational and time cost would depend on what sensory inputs and motor outputs you connected it to.
For example, if you ran AIXI on a computer connected to a webcam with a mirror in front of it, and rewarded it if and only if it printed "I recognize myself" on the screen, it would eventually learn to do this all the time. The time cost might be large, though.
What if AIXI accidentally bashed its own brains out before it tried that?
Where would cats fit on the space. I would assume that they would be near humans, sharing as they do an amygdala, prefrontal cortex, cerebellum and the neurons fire at the same speed I assume. Not sure about the abstract planning. Could you have done the psychological unity of the mammals for your previous article?
Does anyone know the ratio of discussion of implementations of AIXI/-tl, to discussion of its theoretical properties? I've calculated it at about zero.
@ Silas:
Given that AIXI is uncomputable, how is somebody going to discuss implementing it?
An approximation, sure, but an actual implementation?
What do you mean by a mind?
All you have given us is that a mind is an optimization process. And: what a human brain does counts as a mind. Evolution does not count as a mind. AIXI may or may not count as a mind (?!).
I understand your desire not to "generalize", but can't we do better than this? Must we rely on Eliezer-sub-28-hunches to distinguish minds from non-minds?
Is the FAI you want to build a mind? That might sound like a dumb question, but why should it be a "mind", given what we want from it?
Perhaps "mind" should just be tabooed. It doesn't seem to offer anything helpful, and leads to vast fuzzy confusion.
@Tim Tyler: yeah, this is always an issue. And there is the issue that AIXI might kill the person giving it the rewards. [I'm being sloppy here: you can't implement an uncomputable algorithm on physically real computer, so we should be talking about some kind of computable approximation to the algorithm being able to recognize "itself" in a mirror. ]
Shane_Legg: factoring in approximations, it's still about zero. I googled a lot hoping to find someone actually using some version of it, but only found the SIAI's blog's python implementation of Solomonoff induction, which doesn't even compile on Windows.
So is the reason I should believe this space of minds-in-general exists at all going to come in a later post?
@ Silas:
I assume you mean "doesn't run" (python isn't normally a compiled language).
Regarding approximations of Solomonoff induction: it depends how broadly you want to interpret this statement. If we use a computable prior rather than the Solomonoff mixture, we recover normal Bayesian inference. If we define our prior to be uniform, for example by assuming that all models have the same complexity, then the result is maximum a posteriori (MAP) estimation, which in turn is related to maximum likelihood (ML) estimation. Relations can also be estab... (read more)
The larger point, that the space of possible minds is very large, is correct.
The argument used involving ATP synthase is invalid. ATP synthase is a building block. Life on earth is all built using roughly the same set of Legos. But Legos are very versatile.
Here is an analogous argument that is obviously incorrect:
People ask me, "What is world literature like? What desires and ambitions, and comedies and tragedies, do people write about in other languages?"
And lo, I say unto them, "You have asked me a trick question."
"the" ... (read more)
I would point out, Mr. Goetz, that some languages do not have a "the".
It is not clear how this changes the content of things people say or write in those languages. Whorf-Sapir, while disproven in the technical sense, is surprisingly difficult to abolish.
Phil, I'm not really sure what your criticism has to do with what Eliezer wrote. He's saying that evolution is contingent -- bits that work can get locked into place because other bits rely on them. Eliezer asserts that AI design is not contingent in this manner, so the space of possible AI designs does not form a natural class, unlike the space of realized Earth-based lifeforms. Your objection is... what, precisely?
Silas: you might find this paper of some interest:
http://www.agiri.org/docs/ComputationalApproximation.pdf
Eliezer, do you intend your use of "artificial intelligence" to be understood as always referencing something with human origins? What does it mean to you to place some artificial intelligences outside the scope of posthuman mindspace? Do you trust that human origins are capable of producing all possible artificial intelligences?
Phil Goetz was not saying that all languages have the word "the." He said that the word "the" is something every ENGLISH document has in common. His criticism is that this does not mean that Hamlet is more similar to an English restaurant menu than an English novel is to a Russian novel. Likewise, Eliezer's argument does not show that we are more like petunias then like an AI.
Caledonian, Sapir-Whorf becomes trivial to abolish once you regard language in the correct way: as an evolved tool for inducing thoughts in others' minds, rather than a sort of Platonic structure in terms of which thought is necessarily organized.
Phil, I don't see how the argument is obviously incorrect. Why can't two works of literature from different cultures be as different from each other as Hamlet is from a restaurant menu?
Unknown, okay, I see it now. Thanks.
... except for Gadsby, A Void, and other lipograms. ;-)
They could be, but usually aren't. "World literature" is a valid category.
This discussion reminds me of Frithjof Schuon's "The Transcendent Unity of Religions", in which he argues that a metaphysical unity exists which transcends the manifest world and which can be "univocally described by none and concretely aprehended by few".
poke: what are you trying to say? It "exists" in the same sense as the set of all integers, i.e. it's a natural and useful abstraction, regardless of what you think of it ontologically.
Sapir-Whorf is disproven? Blinks I thought only the strong form is disproven and that the weak form has significant support. (But, on the other hand, this isn't a field I'm familiar with at all, so go ahead and correct me...)
In regard to AIXI: One should consider more carefully the fact that any self-modifying AI can be exactly modeled by a non-self modifying AI.
One should also consider the fact that no intelligent being can predict its own actions-- this is one of those extremely rare universals. But this doesn't mean that it can't recognize itself in a mirror, despite its inability to predict its actions.
If we focus on the bounded subspace of mind design space which contains all those minds whose makeup can be specified in a trillion bits or less, then every universal generalization that you make has two to the trillionth power chances to be falsified.
Conversely, every existential generalization - "there exists at least one mind such that X" - has two to the trillionth power chances to be true.
So you want to resist the temptation to say either that all minds do something, or that no minds do something.
This is fine where X is a property which has ... (read more)
Just happened to re-read this post. As before, reading it fills me with a kind of fascinated awe, akin to staring at the night sky and wondering at all the possible kinds of planets and lifeforms out there.
This post is cute, but there are several flaws/omissions that can lead to compound propagating errors in typical interpretations.
Cute. The general form of this statement:
(Any two X might be less similar to each other than you are to a petunia) is trivially true if our basis of comparison is based solely on genetic similarity.
This leads to the first big problem with this post: The idea that minds are determined by DNA. This idea only makes sense if one is thinking of a mi... (read more)