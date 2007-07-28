LESSWRONG
Fake Beliefs
by Eliezer Yudkowsky

Anticipated ExperiencesEpistemologyEmpiricismPrinciplesRationality
    Thus begins the ancient parable:

    If a tree falls in a forest and no one hears it, does it make a sound? One says, “Yes it does, for it makes vibrations in the air.” Another says, “No it does not, for there is no auditory processing in any brain.”

    If there’s a foundational skill in the martial art of rationality, a mental stance on which all other technique rests, it might be this one: the ability to spot, inside your own head, psychological signs that you have a mental map of something, and signs that you don’t.

    Suppose that, after a tree falls, the two arguers walk into the forest together. Will one expect to see the tree fallen to the right, and the other expect to see the tree fallen to the left? Suppose that before the tree falls, the two leave a sound recorder next to the tree. Would one, playing back the recorder, expect to hear something different from the other? Suppose they attach an electroencephalograph to any brain in the world; would one expect to see a different trace than the other?

    Though the two argue, one saying “No,” and the other saying “Yes,” they do not anticipate any different experiences. The two think they have different models of the world, but they have no difference with respect to what they expect will happen to them; their maps of the world do not diverge in any sensory detail.

    It’s tempting to try to eliminate this mistake class by insisting that the only legitimate kind of belief is an anticipation of sensory experience. But the world does, in fact, contain much that is not sensed directly. We don’t see the atoms underlying the brick, but the atoms are in fact there. There is a floor beneath your feet, but you don’t experience the floor directly; you see the light reflected from the floor, or rather, you see what your retina and visual cortex have processed of that light. To infer the floor from seeing the floor is to step back into the unseen causes of experience. It may seem like a very short and direct step, but it is still a step.

    You stand on top of a tall building, next to a grandfather clock with an hour, minute, and ticking second hand. In your hand is a bowling ball, and you drop it off the roof. On which tick of the clock will you hear the crash of the bowling ball hitting the ground?

    To answer precisely, you must use beliefs like Earth’s gravity is 9.8 meters per second per second, and This building is around 120 meters tall. These beliefs are not wordless anticipations of a sensory experience; they are verbal-ish, propositional. It probably does not exaggerate much to describe these two beliefs as sentences made out of words. But these two beliefs have an inferential consequence that is a direct sensory anticipation—if the clock’s second hand is on the 12 numeral when you drop the ball, you anticipate seeing it on the 1 numeral when you hear the crash five seconds later. To anticipate sensory experiences as precisely as possible, we must process beliefs that are not anticipations of sensory experience.

    It is a great strength of Homo sapiens that we can, better than any other species in the world, learn to model the unseen. It is also one of our great weak points. Humans often believe in things that are not only unseen but unreal.

    The same brain that builds a network of inferred causes behind sensory experience can also build a network of causes that is not connected to sensory experience, or poorly connected. Alchemists believed that phlogiston caused fire—we could simplistically model their minds by drawing a little node labeled “Phlogiston,” and an arrow from this node to their sensory experience of a crackling campfire—but this belief yielded no advance predictions; the link from phlogiston to experience was always configured after the experience, rather than constraining the experience in advance.

    Or suppose your English professor teaches you that the famous writer Wulky Wilkinsen is actually a “retropositional author,” which you can tell because his books exhibit “alienated resublimation.” And perhaps your professor knows all this because their professor told them; but all they're able to say about resublimation is that it's characteristic of retropositional thought, and of retropositionality that it's marked by alienated resublimation. What does this mean you should expect from Wulky Wilkinsen’s books?

    Nothing. The belief, if you can call it that, doesn’t connect to sensory experience at all. But you had better remember the propositional assertions that “Wulky Wilkinsen” has the “retropositionality” attribute and also the “alienated resublimation” attribute, so you can regurgitate them on the upcoming quiz. The two beliefs are connected to each other, though still not connected to any anticipated experience.

    We can build up whole networks of beliefs that are connected only to each other—call these “floating” beliefs. It is a uniquely human flaw among animal species, a perversion of Homo sapiens’s ability to build more general and flexible belief networks.

    The rationalist virtue of empiricism consists of constantly asking which experiences our beliefs predict—or better yet, prohibit. Do you believe that phlogiston is the cause of fire? Then what do you expect to see happen, because of that? Do you believe that Wulky Wilkinsen is a retropositional author? Then what do you expect to see because of that? No, not “alienated resublimation”; what experience will happen to you? Do you believe that if a tree falls in the forest, and no one hears it, it still makes a sound? Then what experience must therefore befall you?

    It is even better to ask: what experience must not happen to you? Do you believe that Élan vital explains the mysterious aliveness of living beings? Then what does this belief not allow to happen—what would definitely falsify this belief? A null answer means that your belief does not constrain experience; it permits anything to happen to you. It floats.

    When you argue a seemingly factual question, always keep in mind which difference of anticipation you are arguing about. If you can’t find the difference of anticipation, you’re probably arguing about labels in your belief network—or even worse, floating beliefs, barnacles on your network. If you don’t know what experiences are implied by Wulky Wilkinsens writing being retropositional, you can go on arguing forever.

    Above all, don’t ask what to believe—ask what to anticipate. Every question of belief should flow from a question of anticipation, and that question of anticipation should be the center of the inquiry. Every guess of belief should begin by flowing to a specific guess of anticipation, and should continue to pay rent in future anticipations. If a belief turns deadbeat, evict it.

    michael_vassar

    I assume that most of math is being ignored for simplicity's sake?

    David_Allencourt
    I think his point isn't so much that what you're saying WILL have a practical impact on your sensory experiences, just that it has the potential to do so. What you "expect" to experience as a result. In real life we can't weld a pair of trillion-pound bars of gold to each other and then see how much they weigh, but because of mathematics, we know that if we were to place them on an accurate scale we would see a weight of two trillion pounds.
    Eliezer Yudkowsky

    What good is math if people don't know what to connect it to?

    VKS

    All math pays rent.

    For all mathematical theorems can be restated in the form:

    If the axioms A, B, and C and the conditions X, Y and Z are satisfied, then the statement Q is also true.

    Therefore, in any situations where the statements A,B,C and X,Y,Z are true, you will expect Q to also be verified.

    In other words, mathematical statements automatically pay rent in terms of changing what you expect. (Which is) the very thing it was required to show. ■

    In practice:

    If you demonstrate Pythagoras's Theorem, and you calculate that 3^2+4^2=5^2, you will expect a certain method of getting right angles to work.

    If you exhibit the aperiodic Penrose Tiling, you will expect Quasicrystals to exist.

    If you demonstrate the impossibility of solving to the Halting Problem, you will not expect even a hypothetical hyperintelligence to be able to solve it.

    If you understand why you can't trisect an angle with an unmarked ruler and a compass (not both used at the same time), you will know immediately that certain proofs are going to be wrong.

    and so on and so forth.

    Yes, we might not immediately know where a given mathematical fact will come in handy when observing the world, but by their nature, mathematical facts tell us exactly when to expect them.

    Daniel Clayton
    Is this to say that one of the purposes of mathematics is to prove something new, even without knowing what it might be used for, with the awareness that it might be useful at a later point? Or that it might form part of a proof for something else that is also currently unknown? 
    jirkazr
    Is it not the purpose of math to tell us "how" to connect things? At the bottom, there are some axioms that we accept as basis of the model, and using another formal model we can infer what to expect from anything whose behavior matches our axioms. Math makes it very hard to reason about models incorrectly. That's why it's good. Even parts of math that seem particularly outlandish and disconnected just build a higher-level framework on top of more basic concepts that have been successfully utilized over and over again. That gives us a solid framework on which we can base our reasoning about abstract ideas. Just a few decades ago most people believed the theory of probability was just a useless mathematical game, disconnected from any empirical reality. Now people like you and me use it every day to quantify uncertainty and make better decisions. The connections are not always obvious.
    [anonymous]
    http://abstrusegoose.com/504 [http://abstrusegoose.com/504] :-)
    [anonymous]
    Thats exactly how i felt in high school. Im glad i changed that because it wouldn't be useful to me if i'd never learned algebra. The first part of the class is hard to use and discouraging to new students.
    TheAncientGeek
    Is pure math a set of beliefs that should be evicted?
    g_pepper
    No, for reasons expressed above by VKS [http://lesswrong.com/lw/i3/making_beliefs_pay_rent_in_anticipated_experiences/61p8].
    TheAncientGeek
    Note the word "pure". By definition, pure maths doesn't pay off in experience. If it did, it would be applied.
    g_pepper
    IMO the distinction between pure and applied math is artificial, or at least contingent; today's pure math may be tomorrow's applied math. This point was made in VKS's comment referenced above:
    TheAncientGeek
    The question is whether anyone should believe pure maths now. If you are allowed to believe things that might possibly pay off, then the criterion excludes nothing.
    lalaithion
    Metabeleifs! Applied math concepts that seem useless now, have, in the past, become useful. Therefore, the belief that "believing in applied math concepts pays rent in experience" pays rent in experience, so therefore you should believe it.
    g_pepper
    Unlike scientific knowledge or other beliefs about the material world, a mathematical fact (e.g. that z follows from X1, X2,..., Xn), once proven, is beyond dispute; there is no chance that such a fact will be contradicted by future observations. One is allowed to believe mathematical facts (once proven) because they are indisputably true; that these facts pay rent is supported by VKS's argument.
    TheAncientGeek
    Truths of pure maths don't pay rent in terms iof expected experience. EY has put forward a criterion of truth, correspondence, and a criterion of believability, expected experience , and pure maths fits neither. He didn't want that to happen, and the problem remains, here and elsewhere, of how to include abstract maths and still exclude the things you don't like. This is old ground, that the logical postivists went over in the mid 20th century.
    Richard_Kennaway
    Here is a truth of pure mathematics: every positive integer can be expressed as a sum of four squares. Expected experiences: there will be proofs of this theorem, proofs that I can follow through myself to check their correctness. Et voilà! [http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lagrange's_four-square_theorem]
    TheAncientGeek
    Truth of astrology: mars in conjunction with Jupiter is dangerous for Leos Expected experience: there will be astrology articles saying Leo's are in danger when mars is in conjunction with Jupiter.
    Richard_Kennaway
    Of course astrological claims pay rent. The problem with astrology is not that it's meaningless but that it's false, and the problem with astrologers is that they don't pay the epistemological rent. Also, a proof is a different thing from a mathematician saying so. The rent that is being paid there is not merely that the theorem will be asserted but that there will be a proof.
    TheAncientGeek
    Try telling Eliezer
    Richard_Kennaway
    The original post does not mention astrology. If you want to spy out some place where Eliezer has said that astrological claims are meaningless, go right ahead. I am not particularly concerned with whether he has or not. Here and now, you are talking to me, and as I pointed out, the belief can pay rent, but astrologers are not making it do so. Those who have seriously looked for evidence, have, so I understand, generally found the beliefs false.
    polymathwannabe
    From that belief, the expected experience should be Leo people being less fortunate during those days.
    TheAncientGeek
    That was the point. Its a cheat to expect astrology truths to product experiences of reading written materials about astrology, so it's a cheat expect to pure maths truths ...
    Richard_Kennaway
    Let me complete the ellipsis with what I actually said. A mathematical assertion leads me to expect a proof. Not merely experiences of reading written materials repeating the assertion.
    TheAncientGeek
    And a proof still isnt an .experience in the relevant sense. Its not like predicting an eclipse,
    wizzwizz4
    What's the difference between behaviours of non-sentient objects and behaviours of sentient people that makes one an experience and the other not?
    Paolo Falabella
    I think this is both right and not in contradiction with the post. The belief that pays the rent here is that there is going to be a high correlation between Mars being in conjunction with Jupiter and astrology believers born around August experiencing heightened feelings of being in danger. That does not say anything on the "truth" of astrology itself. Same applies to the article's example on Wulky Wilkinsen. The belief that alienated resublimation justifies the fictional author's retropositionality does not pay rent. The belief that failing to mention retropositionality correlates with higher chances of failing a literature test on Wilkinsen does probably pay rent.
    g_pepper
    I think I see where you are going with this. My initial interpretation of EY's original post is that he was explicating a scientific standard of belief that would make sense in many situations, including in reasoning about the physical world (EY's initial examples were physical phenomena - trees falling, bowling balls dropping, phlogiston, etc.). I did not really think he was proposing the only standard of belief. This is why I was baffled by your insistence that unless a mathematical fact had made successful predictions about physical, observable phenomena, it should be evicted. However, later in the original post EY used an example out of literary criticism, and here [http://lesswrong.com/lw/i3/making_beliefs_pay_rent_in_anticipated_experiences/edu] he appears to be applying the standard to mathematics. So, you may be on to something - perhaps EY did intend the standard to be universally applied. It seems to me that applying EY's standard too broadly is tantamount to scientism (which I suspect is more-less the point you were making).
    1Epictetus8y
    Epictetus
    0TheAncientGeek8y
    TheAncientGeek
    3Epictetus8y
    Epictetus
    michael_vassar

    In practice, most of the time people figure out what to connect it to later. More precisely, most of it probably doesn't connect to anything, but what does connect to stuff usually isn't found to do so until much later than it is invented/discovered.

    Vladimir_Nesov

    Some ungrounded concepts can produce your own behavior which in itself can be experienced, so it's difficult to draw the line just by requiring concepts to be grounded. You believe that you believe in something, because you experience yourself acting in a way consistent with you believing in it. It can define intrinsic goal system, point in mind design space as you call it. So one can't abolish all such concepts, only resist acquiring them.

    Robin_Hanson

    For any instrumental activity, done to achieve some other end, it makes sense to check that specific examples are in fact achieving the intended end.

    Most beliefs may have as their end the refinement of personal decisions. For such beliefs it makes sense not only to check whether they effect your personal experience, but also whether they effect any decisions you might make; beliefs could effect experience without mattering for decisions.

    On the other hand, some beliefs may have as their end effecting the experiences or decisions of other creatures, such as in the far future. And you may care about effects that are not experienced by any creatures.

    Reply
    [anonymous]
    Only if you have reason to believe your naive pattern matching of expectations to observation isn't already updating your expectations about instrumental activity. Otherwise, your ''privileging the hypothesis'' that you are in fact wrong. It's kind of like smoothing in machine learning. It will have costs and benefits.
    Michael_Rooney

    Elizer, your post above strikes me, at least, as a restatement of verificationism: roughly, the view that the truth of a claim is the set of observations that it predicts. While this view enjoyed considerable popularity in the first part of the last century (and has notable antecedents going back into the early 18th century), it faces considerable conceptual hurdles, all of which have been extensively discussed in philosophical circles. One of the most prominent (and noteworthy in light of some of your other views) is the conflict between verificationism and scientific realism: that is, the presumption that science is more than mere data-predictive modeling, but the discovery of how the world really is. See also here and here.

    [anonymous]
    Maybe I'm inferring from too little data, but I suspect that most readers at this site aren't too interested in sceintific realism. Our favourite mantra ("the map is not the territory") acknowledges and then gracefully side-steps the issues that you're raising. (I just realized that Eliezeer answers this below. Comment retracted. Is there some way for me to delete this?)
    Eliezer Yudkowsky

    Rooney, as discussed in The Simple Truth I follow a correspondence theory of truth. I am also a Bayesian and a believer in Occam's Razor. If a belief has no empirical consequences then it could receive no Bayesian confirmation and could not rise to my subjective attention. In principle there are many true beliefs for which I have no evidence, but in practice I can never know what these true beliefs are, or even focus on them enough to think them explicitly, because they are so vastly outnumbered by false beliefs for which I can find no evidence.

    Reply
    Perplexed
    I, too, am nervous about having anticipated experience as the only criterion for truth and meaning. It seems to me that a statement can get its meaning either from the class of prior actions which make it true or from the class of future observations which its truth makes inevitable. We can't do quantum mechanics with kets, but no bras. We can't do Gentzen natural deduction with rules of elimination, but no rules of introduction. We can't do Bayesian updating with observations, but no priors. And I claim that you can't have a theory of meaning which deals only with consequences of statements being true but not with what actions put the universe into a state in which the statement becomes true. This position of mine comes from my interpretation of the dissertation of Noam Zeilberger of CMU (2005, I think). Zeilberger's main concern lies in Logic and Computer Science, but along the way he discusses theories of truth implicit in the work of Martin-Lof and Dummett.
    timtyler
    That seems obviously correct. However, unless you pursue knowledge for its own sake, you should probably not be overly concerned with preserving past truths - unless they are going to impact on future decisions. Of course, the decisions of a future superintelligence might depend on all kinds of historical minutae that we don't regard as important. So maybe we should preserve those truths we regard as insignificant to us for it. However, today, probably relatively few are enslaved to future superintelligences - and even then, it isn't clear that this is what they would want us to do.
    Peter Pehlivanov
    Perplexed, I'm not sure I understood what you meant by Or if I agree with it at all. Wouldn't statements about what actions make certain statements true simply be part of the first category? I don't see a problem with only having statements and their consequences. I see you've made this comment 12 years ago, so I don't know how you would stand on this today.
    mendel
    An explicit belief that you would not allow yourself to hold under these conditions would be that the tree which falls in the forest makes a sound - because no one heard it, and because we can't sense it afterwards, whether it made sound or not had no empirical consequence. Every time I have seen this philosophical question posed on lesswrong, the two sophists that were arguing about it were in agreement that a sound would be produced (under the physical definition of the word), so I'd be really surprised if you could let go of that belief.
    Manfred
    Hm, yeah. The trouble is how the doctrine handles deductive logic - for example, the belief that a falling tree makes vibrations in the air when the laws of physics say so is really a direct consequence of part of physics. The correct answer definitely appears to be that you can apply logic, and so the doctrine should be not to believe in something when there is no Bayesian evidence that differentiates it from some alternative.
    Ty-Guy9
    While I fully agree with the principle of the article, something stuck out to me about your comment: What I noticed was that you were basically defining a universal prior for beliefs, as much more likely false than true. From what I've read about Bayesian analysis, a universal prior is nearly undefinable, so after thinking about it a while, I came up with this basic counterargument: You say that true beliefs are vastly outnumbered by false beliefs, but I say, how could you know of the existence of all these false beliefs, unless each one had a converse, a true belief opposing it that you first had some evidence for? For otherwise, you wouldn't know whether it was true or false. You may then say that most true beliefs don't just have a converse. They also have many related false beliefs opposing them. But I would say, those are merely the converses that spring from the connections of that true belief with its many related true beliefs. By this, I hope I've offered evidence that a fifty-fifty universal T/F prior is at least as likely as one considering most unconsidered ideas to be false. (And I would describe my further thoughts if I thought they would be useful here, but, silly me, I'm replying to a post from almost 8 years ago.)
    CBHacking
    I don't think "converse" is the word you're looking for here - possibly "complement" or "negation" in the sense that (A || ~A) is true for all A - but I get what you're saying. Converse might even be the right word for that; vocabulary is not my forte. If you take the statement "most beliefs are false" as given, then "the negation of most beliefs is true" is trivially true but adds no new information. You're treating positive and negative beliefs as though they're the same, and that's absolutely not true. In the words of this post, a positive belief provides enough information to anticipate an experience. A negative belief does not (assuming there are more than two possible beliefs). If you define "anything except that one specific experience" as "an experience", then you can define a negative belief as a belief, but at that point I think you're actually falling into exactly the trap expressed here. If you replace "belief" with "statement that is mutually incompatible with all other possible statements that provide the same amount of information about its category" (which is a possibly-too-narrow alternative; unpacking words is hard sometimes) then "true statements that are mutually incompatible with all other possible statements that provide the same amount of information about their category are vastly outnumbered by false statements that are mutually incompatible with all other possible statements that provide the same amount of information about their category" is something the I anticipate you would find true. You and Eliezer do not anticipate a different percentage of possible "statements that are mutually incompatible with all other possible statements that provide the same amount of information about their category" being true. As for universal priors, the existence of many incompatible possible (positive) beliefs in one space (such that only one can be true) gives a strong prior that any given such belief is false. If I have only two possible beliefs and
    gjm
    If you have an arbitrary proposition -- a random sequence of symbols constrained only by the grammar of whatever language you're using -- then perhaps it's about equally likely to be true or false, since for each proposition p there's a corresponding proposition not p of similar complexity. But the "beliefs" people are mostly interested in are things like these: * There is exactly one god, who created the universe and watches over us; he likes forgiveness, incense-burning, and choral music, and hates murder, atheism and same-sex marriage. * Two nearby large objects, whatever they are, will exert an attractive force on one another proportional to the mass of each and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them. and the negations of these are much less interesting because they say so much less: * Either there is no god or there are multiple gods, or else there is one god but it either didn't create the universe or doesn't watch over us -- or else there is one god, who created the universe and watches over us, but its preferences are not exactly the ones stated above. * If you have two nearby objects, whatever force there may be between them is not perfectly accurately described by saying it's proportional to their masses, inversely proportional to the square of the distance, and unaffected by exactly what they're made of. So: yeah, sure, there are ways to pick a "random" belief and be pretty sure it's correct (just say "it isn't the case that" followed by something very specific) but if what you're picking are things like scientific theories or religious doctrines or political parties then I think it's reasonable to say that the great majority of possible beliefs are wrong, because the only beliefs we're actually interested in are the quite specific ones.
    Nick_Tarleton

    It's amazing how many forms of irrationality failure to see the map-territory distinction, and the resulting reification of categories (like 'sound') that exist in the mind, causes: stupid arguments, phlogiston, the Mind Projection Fallacy, correspondence bias, and probably also monotheism, substance dualism, the illusion of the self, the use of the correspondence theory of truth in moral questions... how many more?

    I think you're being too hard on the English professor, though. I suspect literary labels do have something to do with the contents of a book, no matter how much nonsense might be attached to them. But I've never experienced a college English class; perhaps my innocent fantasies will be shaken then.

    Michael V, you could say that mathematical propositions are really predictions about the behavior of physical systems like adding machines and mathematicians. I don't find that view very satisfying, because math seems to so fundamentally underly everything else - mathematical truths can't be changed by changing anything physical, for instance - but it's one way to make math compatible with anticipation.

    TsviBT
    I think Eliezer's point was about the student. "Wulky Wilkinsen is a 'post-utopian'" could be meaningful, if you know what a post-utopian is and is not (I don't, and don't care). The student who learns just the statement, however, has formed a floating belief. We might even initially use propositional beliefs as indicators of meaningful beliefs about the world. But if we then discuss these highly compressed beliefs without referencing their meaning, we often feel like we are reasoning when really we have ceased to speak about the world. That is, grounded beliefs can become "floaty" and spawn further "floaty" beliefs. In my sociology class, we talk about how "Man in his natural state has liberty because everyone is equal". "Natural state", "liberty", and "equal" could conceivably be linked to descriptions of social interaction or something. However, class after class we refrain from talking about specific behaviors. Concepts float away from their referents without much resistance - it's all the same to the student, who only needs to make a few unremarkable remarks to get his B+ for class participation. Compare: "Man in his natural state has liberty because everyone is equal" "Man in his natural state is equal because everyone has liberty" "When everyone has liberty and is equal, man is in his natural state" These statements should express very different beliefs about the world, but to the student they sound equally clever coming out of the professor's mouth. (Edit for minor grammar and formatting)
    Nick_Tarleton

    It's amazing how many forms of irrationality failure to see the map-territory distinction

    Should have been "how many forms of irrationality result from failure...". Sorry.

    crasshopper

    I agree with those who say it's okay to figure things out later. If my music professor says a certain composer favors the Aeolian mode, I may not be able to visualize that on the spot but who cares? I can remember that statement and think about it later. Likewise with phlogiston, I have a vague concept of what it is and someday the alchemists will discover more precisely what's going on there.

    Too much cognitive effort would be spent if, every time I thought about linear algebra, I had to visualize the myriad concrete instances in which it will be applied. I bet thinking in abstractions results in way more economical use of thinking time and thinking-matter.

    Mark_Probst

    In what way is the belief that beliefs should be grounded not a free-floating belief itself?

    Reply
    adamisom
    1Danfly11y
    Danfly
    1MarkusRamikin11y
    MarkusRamikin
    0Klevador11y
    Klevador
    [-]Jan_Kanis15y 2 Response to previous version

    Jan_Kanis

    [-]steve_roberts15y 1 Response to previous version

    steve_roberts

    [-]Hopefully_Anonymous15y 1 Response to previous version

    Hopefully_Anonymous

    Reply
    James

    The rationalist virtue of empiricism consists of constantly asking which experiences our beliefs predict - or better yet, prohibit."

    I can't see how nearly all of the beliefs expressed in this post predict or prohibit any experience.

    DanielLC

    "Alchemists believed that phlogiston caused fire"

    How is that different than our current belief that oxygen causes fire?

    Reply
    Jack
    1DanielLC13y
    DanielLC
    9Nick_Tarleton13y
    Nick_Tarleton
    1DanielLC13y
    DanielLC
    [-]Jack13y 12 Response to previous version

    Jack

    We already had a conception of matter when phlogiston was invented... and phlogiston was understood as a kind of matter. To say the phlogiston is really this other kind of thing, which isn't matter but a particular kind of absence of matter is both unhelpful and a distortion of phlogiston theory. The whole point of the phlogiston theory was that they thought there was a kind of matter responsible for fire! But there isn't matter like that.

    Now by defining phlogiston as the absence of oxygen you might be able to model combustion in a narrow set of circumstances-- but you couldn't fit that model with any of your other knowledge about physics and chemistry.

    In short neither the original kind nor your kind of phlogiston exist.

    Reply
    DanielLC
    4Jack13y
    Jack
    -6DanielLC13y
    DanielLC
    Because one of these allows you to make predictions, and the other doesn't. Saying "fire has a cause, and I'm going to call it 'phlogiston'!" doesn't tell you anything about fire, it's just a relabeling. Now, if you make enough observations, maybe you'll eventually conclude that "phlogiston is the absence of oxygen" (even though this isn't really correct), but at that point you can throw out the label "phlogiston". Contrariwise, if you say "oxidization causes fire", where "oxygen" is a previously known thing with known properties, then this allows you to actually make predictions about fire. E.g. the fact a candle in a sufficiently small closed space will go out before it melts, but not necessarily if there's a plant in there too. One pays rent, the other doesn't.
    Sniffnoy
    You can make exactly the same predictions with phlogiston. If you burn coal next to iron, it will refine it. You could predict this with oxygen (oxygen is moving from the iron to the coal) or with phlogiston (phlogiston is moving from the coal to the iron). It's like with electric charge. If you think of it as positive charge moving around, it has almost exactly the same predictive power as thinking of it as electrons moving around.
    [anonymous]
    In this specific example and at that level of precision, yes; but only one of these models can be (easily) refined to make precise, correct quantitative predictions. Even at that qualitative level, though, they make different predictions about burning things in vacuum or in non-oxygen atmospheres.
    3Sniffnoy13y
    Sniffnoy
    0DanielLC13y
    DanielLC
    -1DanielLC13y
    DanielLC
    3Sniffnoy13y
    Sniffnoy
    3DanielLC13y
    DanielLC
    [-]Nick_Tarleton13y 13 Response to previous version

    Nick_Tarleton

    The hypothesis went a little deeper than that. "Flammable things contain a substance, and its release is fire" lets you make many predictions — e.g., that things will burn in vacuum, or that things burned in open air will always lose mass (this is how it was falsified).

    Reply
    Sniffnoy
    -1DanielLC13y
    DanielLC
    4bigjeff512y
    bigjeff5
    2thomblake13y
    thomblake
    [-]simplicio13y 25 Response to previous version

    simplicio

    If you drop a ball off a 120-m tall building, you expect impact in t=sqrt(2H/g)=~5 s. But that would be when the second-hand is on the 1 numeral.

    Reply
    Eliezer Yudkowsky
    [-]Dpar13y 4 Response to previous version

    Dpar

    Wouldn't taking your chain of reasoning to its logical conclusion require one to "evict" all beliefs in everything that one has not, and does not anticipate to, personally see, hear, smell, taste, or touch? After all, how much personal sensory experience do you have that confirms the existence of atoms, for example?

    DP

    Reply
    RobinZ
    0Dpar13y
    Dpar
    3Vladimir_Nesov13y
    Vladimir_Nesov
    Dpar
    3thomblake13y
    thomblake
    -1Dpar13y
    Dpar
    5thomblake13y
    thomblake
    1Dpar13y
    Dpar
    4Oligopsony13y
    Oligopsony
    -4Dpar13y
    Dpar
    4Unknowns13y
    Unknowns
    -1Vladimir_Nesov13y
    Vladimir_Nesov
    2Dpar13y
    Dpar
    2Cyan13y
    Cyan
    2Vladimir_Nesov13y
    Vladimir_Nesov
    0Dpar13y
    Dpar
    Vladimir_Nesov
    1Dpar13y
    Dpar
    2Vladimir_Nesov13y
    Vladimir_Nesov
    0Dpar13y
    Dpar
    2Vladimir_Nesov13y
    JGWeissman
    0Dpar13y
    Dpar
    4Vladimir_Nesov13y
    Vladimir_Nesov
    0Dpar13y
    Dpar
    2Vladimir_Nesov13y
    Vladimir_Nesov
    2Dpar13y
    Dpar
    2Vladimir_Nesov13y
    Vladimir_Nesov
    2Dpar13y
    Dpar
    6Vladimir_Nesov13y
    Vladimir_Nesov
    SilasBarta
    4Vladimir_Nesov13y
    Vladimir_Nesov
    0[anonymous]13y
    [anonymous]
    7Dpar13y
    Dpar
    1jimrandomh13y
    jimrandomh
    4SilasBarta13y
    SilasBarta
    2Dpar13y
    Dpar
    7RobinZ13y
    RobinZ
    1SilasBarta13y
    SilasBarta
    3thomblake13y
    thomblake
    0RobinZ13y
    RobinZ
    7SilasBarta13y
    SilasBarta
    5JoshuaZ13y
    JoshuaZ
    4SilasBarta13y
    SilasBarta
    2JoshuaZ13y
    JoshuaZ
    1satt13y
    satt
    2anon89513y
    anon895
    0Vladimir_Nesov13y
    Vladimir_Nesov
    3RobinZ13y
    RobinZ
    0Dpar13y
    Dpar
    2MarsColony_in10years8y
    MarsColony_in10years
    4TheAncientGeek8y
    TheAncientGeek
    0MarsColony_in10years8y
    MarsColony_in10years
    [-]garethrees13y 26 Response to previous version

    garethrees

    I’m sympathetic to your general argument in this article, but this particular jibe is overstating your case.

    There may be nothing particularly profound in the idea of ‘post-utopianism’, but it’s not meaningless. Let me see if I can persuade you.

    Utopianism is the belief that an ideal society (or at least one that's much better than ours) can be constructed, for example by the application of a particular political ideology. It’s an idea that has been considered and criticized here on LessWrong. Utopian fiction explores this belief, often by portraying such an ideal society, or the process that leads to one. In utopian fiction one expects to see characters who are perfectible, conflicts resolved successfully or peacefully, and some kind of argument in favour of utopianism. Post-utopian fiction is written in reaction to this, from a skeptical or critical viewpoint about the perfectibility of people and the possibility of improving society. One expects to see irretrievably flawed characters, i... (read more)

    [-]NancyLebovitz13y 12 Response to previous version

    NancyLebovitz

    Reply
    3tog11y
    tog
    2Jack13y
    Jack
    [-]garethrees13y 11 Response to previous version

    garethrees

    I don't claim any expertise on this subject: in fact, I hadn't heard of post-utopianism at all until I read the word in this article. It just seemed to me to be overstating the case to claim that a term like this is meaningless. Vague, certainly. Not very profound, yes. But meaningless, no.

    The meaning is easily deducible: in the history of ideas "post-" is often used to mean "after; in consequence of; in reaction to" (and "utopian" is straightforward). I checked my understanding by searching Google Scholar and Books: there seems to be only one book on the subject (The post-utopian imagination: American culture in the long 1950s by M. Keith Booker) but from reading the preview it seems to be using the word in the way that I described above.

    The fact that the literature on the subject is small makes post-utopianism an easier target for this kind of attack: few people are likely to be familiar with the idea, or motivated to defend it, and it's harder to establish what the consensus on the subject is. By contrast, imagine trying to claim that "hard science fiction" was a meaningless term.

    Reply
    [-]David_Gerard12y 11 Response to previous version

    David_Gerard

    5TheOtherDave12y
    TheOtherDave
    3David_Gerard12y
    David_Gerard
    -1BarbaraB11y
    BarbaraB
    [-]Leafy13y -1 Response to previous version

    Leafy

    They both accept that the tree causes vibrations in the air as it falls, and they both accept that no human ear will ever hear it. The arguement appears to be based solely on the definition, and surrounding implications, of the word "sound" (or "noise" as it becomes in the article) - and is therefore no arguement at all.

    Reply
    bigjeff5
    2Rain13y
    Rain
    [-]alexvermeer12y 4 Response to previous version

    alexvermeer

    When I first read this I thought, "Huh? Surely it tells you something, because I already have beliefs about what 'utopian' probably means, and what the 'post' part of it probably means, and what context these types of terms are usually used in... That sounds like a whole bag of reasons to expect certain things/themes/ideas in his book!"

    But I think ... (read more)

    3ata12y
    ata
    1alexvermeer12y
    alexvermeer
    0Will_Sawin12y
    Will_Sawin
    1BarbaraB11y
    BarbaraB
    0BarbaraB11y
    BarbaraB
    [-]MoreOn12y 6 Response to previous version

    MoreOn

    If some average Joe believes he’s smart and beautiful, and that gives him utility, is that necessarily a bad thing? Joe approaches a girl in a bar, dips his sweaty fingers in her iced drink, cracks a piece of ice in his teeth, pulls it out of his mouth, shoves it in her face for demonstration, and says, “Now that I’d broken the ice—”

    She thinks: “What a butt-ugly idiot!” and gets the hell away from him.

    Joe goes on happily believing that he’s smart and beautifu... (read more)

    Reply
    Spurlock
    4Manfred12y
    Manfred
    1TheOtherDave12y
    TheOtherDave
    0MoreOn12y
    MoreOn
    9jimrandomh12y
    jimrandomh
    0HonoreDB12y
    HonoreDB
    5jimrandomh12y
    jimrandomh
    0HonoreDB12y
    HonoreDB
    2jimrandomh12y
    jimrandomh
    1HonoreDB12y
    HonoreDB
    2jimrandomh12y
    jimrandomh
    0HonoreDB12y
    HonoreDB
    3jimrandomh12y
    jimrandomh
    1HonoreDB12y
    HonoreDB
    4HonoreDB12y
    HonoreDB
    1HonoreDB12y
    HonoreDB
    0tog11y
    tog
    1nshepperd12y
    nshepperd
    0HonoreDB12y
    HonoreDB
    3jimrandomh12y
    jimrandomh
    0HonoreDB12y
    HonoreDB
    0NancyLebovitz12y
    NancyLebovitz
    0MoreOn12y
    MoreOn
    0JGWeissman12y
    JGWeissman
    0MoreOn12y
    MoreOn
    0JGWeissman12y
    JGWeissman
    2MoreOn12y
    MoreOn
    3JGWeissman12y
    JGWeissman
    1MoreOn12y
    MoreOn
    1Steven_Bukal12y
    Steven_Bukal
    4buybuydandavis11y
    buybuydandavis
    1Viktor Riabtsev4y
    Viktor Riabtsev
    [-]rabidchicken12y 4 Response to previous version

    rabidchicken

    [-]undermind12y 1 Response to previous version

    undermind
    This would also be a great way to teach some history of science, if well designed.
    Of course, the analogy becomes interesting when you consider what corresponds to the cutthroat capitalism...

    [-]mendel12y 7 Response to previous version

    mendel

    • The phlogiston theory had predictive power (e.g. what kind of "air" could be expected to support combustion, and that substances would grow lighter when they burned), and it was falsifyable (and was eventually falsified). It had advantages over the theories it replaced and was replaced by another theory which represented a better under

    ... (read more)
    [-]allenpaltrow12y 0 Response to previous version

    allenpaltrow

    Yet causation isn't the only type of explanatory relationship. Causation implies time and eve... (read more)

    2Alicorn12y
    Alicorn
    0allenpaltrow12y
    allenpaltrow
    0Alicorn12y
    Alicorn
    0allenpaltrow12y
    allenpaltrow
    [-]Ronny Fernandez12y 0 Response to previous version

    Ronny Fernandez

    It's tempting to try to eliminate this mistake class by insisting that the only legitimate kind of belief is an anticipation of sensory experience. But the world does, in fact, contain much that is not sensed directly.

    Well yes, we don't directly observe atoms (actually we do now but we didn't have to). But it is still save to say that if a belief doesn't make predictions about future sensory... (read more)

    3gjm12y
    gjm
    [-]AspiringRationalist11y 24 Response to previous version

    AspiringRationalist

    Reply
    7TheOtherDave11y
    TheOtherDave
    2fubarobfusco10y
    fubarobfusco
    [-]bibilthaysose12y 0 Response to previous version

    bibilthaysose

    I probably constrain my experiences in lots of ways that I don't even know about, but I don't think there's always a way to know whether a belief will constrain your experiences, even if it is based on empirical (or even scientific) observation. Isaac Newton's beliefs constrained all of our beliefs for centuries. Scholars were so unwilling to question classical mechanics that they came up with this "ether" stuff that could never be observed directly, and thus didn't further constrain their experience, but had the ni... (read more)

    8[anonymous]11y
    Global Positioning System
    [-]Ab311y 1 Response to previous version

    Ab3

    How can I believe in the principle of falsifiability that is itself unfalsifiable?! I feel as though something has gone wrong in my thinking but I can't tell what. Please help!

    3TheOtherDave11y
    TheOtherDave
    0Ab311y
    Ab3
    4TheOtherDave11y
    TheOtherDave
    0Ab311y
    Ab3
    1TheOtherDave11y
    TheOtherDave
    0TimS11y
    TimS
    Jayson_Virissimo
    0JoachimSchipper11y
    JoachimSchipper
    0Jayson_Virissimo11y
    Jayson_Virissimo
    0TimS11y
    TimS
    0Jayson_Virissimo11y
    Jayson_Virissimo
    0TimS11y
    TimS
    3gwern11y
    gwern
    0TimS11y
    TimS
    1gwern11y
    gwern
    0TimS11y
    TimS
    0gwern11y
    gwern
    0TimS11y
    TimS
    0Jayson_Virissimo11y
    Jayson_Virissimo
    2TimS11y
    TimS
    2nshepperd11y
    nshepperd
    2[anonymous]11y
    [anonymous]
    0Ab311y
    Ab3
    1[anonymous]11y
    [anonymous]
    [-]vinayak11y 1 Response to previous version

    vinayak

    I still agree that beliefs should pay rent in anticipated experiences. But I am not sure any more that the examples stated here demonstrate it.

    Consider the example of the tree falling in a forest. Both sides of the argument do have anticipated experiences connected to their beliefs. For the first person, the test of whether a tree makes a sound or not is to place an air vibration detector in the vicinity of the tree and check it later. If it did detect some... (read more)

    [-]prashantsohani11y 0 Response to previous version

    prashantsohani

    [-]abbyjh11y 1 Response to previous version

    abbyjh

    i.e: one does not have any use for math if they do not understand any of the vast variables associated with the concepts of math. Math cannot be any good to this person who doesn't understand.

    This principle applies to any 'system' whether it be math, music, love, life... etc.

    Reply
    [-]JohnEPaton11y 0 Response to previous version

    JohnEPaton

    This might be challenging because our beliefs tend to shape the world we live in thus masking their error. Does anyone have any practical tips for discovering erroneous beliefs?

    2Nectanebo11y
    Nectanebo
    -1TheAncientGeek8y
    TheAncientGeek
    0ChristianKl8y
    ChristianKl
    [-]Mestroyer10y 0 Response to previous version

    Mestroyer

    [-]christopherj9y 0 Response to previous version

    christopherj

    What if I had the belief that a certain coin was unfair, with a 51% chance of heads and only 49% chance of tails? Certainly I could observe an absurd amount of coin flips, and each bunch of them could nudge my belief -- but short of an infinite number of flips, none would "definitely" falsify it. Certainly in this case, I could come to believe with an... (read more)

    -1tylerj9y
    tylerj
    [-]Mati_Roy9y -1 Response to previous version

    Mati_Roy

    Reply
    [-]tylerj9y 0 Response to previous version

    tylerj

    Suppose you, an invisible man, overheard 1,000,000 distinct individual humans proclaim "I believe that Velma Valedo and Wulky Wilkinsen are post-utopians based on several thorough readings of their complete bibliographies!"

    Must there be some correspondence (probably an extremely complex connection) between the writings, and, quite possibly, between some of the 1,000,000 brains that believe this? The subjectivel... (read more)

    [-]3p1cd3m0n8y 0 Response to previous version

    3p1cd3m0n

    Edit: Then again, the question of if floating beliefs are uniquely human is practically a floating belief itself.

    Reply
    

    I am a student in math science, what involves me into an enviroment of researchers of this area. In this way, I am able to see that this people's work is based on beliefs that 'does not exists', I mean, they work on abstract ideas that generally only exists in their minds. And now I wonder, does their efforts 'does not pay rent'? They live from structures and stuff that, in the most of the cases, cannot be found in 'real life', and so, according to the article's conclution, ... (read more)

    Reply
    3LawrenceC8y
    You're definitely right that there's some areas where it's easier to make beliefs pay rent than others! I think there's two replies to your concern: 1) First, many theories from math DO pay rent (the ones I'm most aware of are statistics and computer-science related ones). For example, better algorithms in theory (say Strassen's algorithm for multiplying matrices) often correspond to better results in practice. Even more abstract stuff like number theory or recursion theory do yield testable predictions. 2) Even things that can't pay rent directly can be logical implications of other things that pay rent. Eliezer wrote about this kind of reasoning here [http://lesswrong.com/lw/f4e/logical_pinpointing/].
    [-]BenFRayfield8y 0 Response to previous version

    Reply
    [-]nyeven5y 0 Response to previous version

    Wulky Wilkinsen is a “post-utopian.” What does this mean you should expect from his books? Nothing. The belief, if you can call it that, doesn’t connect to sensory experience at all.

    I don't believe this is a good example. That information actually can change your anticipation.

    By knowing that information you can expect the book will be set in a post-utopian world. By anticipating that you can maybe take better notice at the setting and how exactly the world is post-utopian.

    But a great article nevertheless.

    Reply
    I dont get it.Any belief could be said to "pay rent" if you can conceive a situation where it will be useful later on.

    A general situation that I made up was.

    Given any belief X and at least 2 people believe X,I always have utility in believing X(I think it should be knowing) as it helps me predict the actions of the other 2 people that believe in X.

    Even in the example where the student regurgitates it onto the upcoming quiz-the belief had utility for him as he could use that to improve his grades(constraining reality in a way he wants it to be).

    I... (read more)

    3jeronimo1963y
    Just so. And a belief that leads to correct predictions will (generally) be more useful than a belief that doesn't. I think I see a confusion with the term "eviction" here. There is a difference between believing X exists (knowing about X) and believing X is true (believing X). So, "evicting X" should be understood as "no longer believing X", rather than "erazing all knowledge of X" (which happens involuntary anyway). I hope this was helpful, as this is my first comment, too. Anyway, I've lurked awhile and I don't think anyone here would begrudge you raising an honest question. P.S. Welcome to less wrong :) !!! Edit: formatting.
    [-]maxa1y 2

    Yes! And another way to think about the arguments about beliefs that aren’t predicting anything is that they are really about definitions. When I listen to people talk and argue, I often find myself thinking “well, this depends on how you define X”. For example, is sound something that a living creature perceives, or is it vibrations in the air?

    [-]Mark Neyer1y 2

    Why is 'constraining anticipation' the only acceptable form of rent?

    What if a belief doesn't modify the predictions generated by the map, but it does reduce the computational complexity of moving around the map in our imaginations? It hasn't reduced anticipation in theory, but in practice it allows us to more cheaply collapse anticipation fields, because it lowers the computational complexity of reasoning about what to anticipate in a given scenario? I find concepts like the multiverse very useful here - you don't 'need' them to reduce your anticipation as... (read more)

    [-]Martin Čelko6mo 1

    Then what is the difference between belief and assumption in our mental maps.

    What about imagination? Is that belief or assumption or in-congruent map of reality. 

    Can imagination be part of mental processing without making us wrong about reality.

    For instance, if I imagine that all buses in my city are blue, though they are red, can I then walk around with this model of reality in my head without a false belief? After all its just imagination?

    Or is this model going to corrupt my thinking as I walk about thinking it, knowing full well its not true.

    Furthe... (read more)

