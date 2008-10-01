This image recently showed up on Flickr (original is nicer):
With the caption:
"Alas for those who turn their eyes from zebras and dream of dragons! If we cannot learn to take joy in the merely real, our lives shall be empty indeed." —Eliezer S. Yudkowsky.
"Awww!", I said, and called over my girlfriend over to look.
"Awww!", she said, and then looked at me, and said, "I think you need to take your own advice!"
Me: "But I'm looking at the zebra!"
Her: "On a computer!"
Me: (Turns away, hides face.)
Her: "Have you ever even seen a zebra in real life?"
Me: "Yes! Yes, I have! My parents took me to Lincoln Park Zoo! ...man, I hated that place."
"Alas, for those who turn their eyes from dragons and dream of zebras! If we cannot take joy in the merely fantasy, our lives shall be empty indeed." - Eliezer S. Yudkowsky, in a parallel universe.
I never expected a post from Overcoming Bias as informal as a picture with commentary from flickr.com. (But I suppose that's a fact about my own state of poor calibration).
Laughing out loud right now.
Ohhhh... oh so many things I could substitute for the word 'Zebra'....
Well, a picture of a zebra is real.
And you'll probably agree that the merely real is, in some ways, in need of improvement, which is the whole point of transhumanism.
Interestingly, I've read that young Chinese do treat zebras as near-mythical creatures: they're referred to as "cǎo ní mǎ" (i.e. "grass-mud horses") and there's a lot of fantasy literature about them, much of it with political overtones. In contrast, dragons are little more than cultural and decorative symbols--although conversely, Chinese dragons do appear in some Western fantasy stories.
I think you might have been misinformed about this translation..
edit: you're mostly right but it's not a zebra.
I don't even know who's pranking whom here.
If there is a better way to see a merely real zebra than to have the photons strike a surface, their patterns be stored, and transmitted to my brain, which cross-relates it to every fact about zebras, their behavior, habitat, physiology, and personality on my internal map of a zebra, then I don't know it and can't experience it, since that's what happens when I am in fact actually there, as well as what happens when I look at a picture that someone who was actually there shares with me.
You probably get a much richer sensation of zebra-ness under some conditions (being there, touching the zebra, smelling the zebra, seeing it move) than just seeing a picture of one on flickr. Experiencing zebra-ness isn't a binary value, and some types of exposures will tend to commandeer many more neurons than others.
Do all zebras have the same (withing some accuracy range) ratio of black to white, btw?